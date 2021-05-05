Watch: Rutherford Falls
Mike Schur, co-creator of Parks and Recreation and The Good Place, is responsible for this lighthearted sitcom available on Peacock. The show explores familiar territory, and the comedy remains light despite taking on difficult subjects. Like other Schur projects, this show also involves a small town with a kooky past. Rutherford Falls stars Ed Helms as Nathan Rutherford, a descendant of the town’s namesake. He is also a staunch protector of his family’s history and lives in their historic home, which doubles as a museum. The show follows him as he is constantly at odds with the local government, citizens and neighboring Indigenous community, the fictional Minishonka Nation.
Listen: Tres Cuentos
Tres Cuentos translated to English means three stories, which makes sense because the show is about stories, myths and legends from Latin America. Through these narratives, the podcast delves into diverse Latin American literature and history. Host Carolina Quiroga-Stults, a Colombian storyteller, researched a wide range of myths and traditions prior to beginning the show. With her expertise, the podcast’s goal is to share Latin American literature so people can understand and embrace the continent’s rich history. The podcast is bilingual, and there are English and Spanish recordings of each episode. The podcast’s library is nearing 40 episodes but there’s still plenty more Latin American stories to be shared.
Play: Returnal
The new PlayStation 5 game provides players with the perspective of space pilot Selene after she crashes her ship on an alien planet called Atropos. The planet is stuck in a time loop that causes it to change each time Selene dies, the loop sending her back to the crash site. The planet also changes each time she restarts, providing players with new challenges every trip through the loop. This third-person psychological horror shooter could be the beginning of a new and exciting genre gamers can play (and replay) for years to come.
Read: Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet
Penelope Prado, a young aspiring pastry chef, has always dreamed of opening a pastelería next to her father’s restaurant Nacho’s Tacos. She is forced into a dilemma between doing what her traditional Mexican American parents have planned for and her own path. But everything changes when she meets an attractive new hire at Nacho’s. Together, they are forced to navigate their first love and to discover where they belong not only within their families but in the intensely loyal community around them. Written by Laeken Zea Kemp, this novel is a coming-of-age story about love, family, community and the power of food.