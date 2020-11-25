To encourage social distancing during the spread of COVID-19, we are altering our regular “Event Horizon” section for the foreseeable future. While many local events are on hold, we will clue you into at least one local experience — this week: The Wild & Scenic Virtual Film Festival — and recommend some things you can do at home or safely out and about. Please continue to support the arts during this difficult time.
Watch: Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
With action, adventure and robots, Netflix’s newest holiday musical feature is heavy on the excitement with an appropriate dose of sentimentality. Jeronicus Jangle (played by Forest Whitaker) was a mighty toymaker and inventor until his trusted apprentice absconded with one of his most important creations. Now content with isolation and obscurity, his life is upended when his granddaughter pays him a visit and reminds him that the world is still quite magical. While it’s certainly heavy on the cheer, it’s no cheesy, throwaway flick. The visual feel of this film is bright and beautiful, the all-star cast is cool as can be and the soundtrack is sure to turn up in holiday playlists for years to come. Available on Netflix.
Play: Bear Down!
With most kids reverting to remote learning and holiday breaks imminent, it’s a good idea to stock up on screen-free ways to entertain the smaller humans in your household. Bear Down! is a great solution for inevitable claims of boredom and not so infuriating that you’ll be forced to referee mid-Zoom meeting. Help your bear collect the most salmon without falling off the edge of the waterfall. It’s no easy task, as the tiles move toward the edge and fall into the stream below after each turn. The 3D board and moving components keep it engaging, and the speedy gameplay means plenty of opportunities for rematches — and revenge.
Read: A Promised Land
As the nation’s first Black president, Barack Obama carried both the burden of leadership and the stress of being a powerful Black man living under unrelenting public scrutiny. In volume one of his new memoir, A Promised Land, he shares insight into his experience, detailing the compelling story of his journey from community organizer to leader of the free world. He examines the key decisions that shaped his presidency with introspective candor and addresses the impact of opposing forces on his ability to lead the country to hope and change. Available now.
Listen: Julie’s Library
Grab a blanket and cozy up for children’s story time with actress and author Julie Andrews. During each episode, Andrews and her daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton, settle into the family book nook and treat listeners to a new children’s story. Both women are excellent readers and the cute background music and interaction with their audience make it feel especially engaging. Kids will definitely dig this podcast the most, but plenty of adults will love imagining that it’s actually Andrews’ motherly Mary Poppins or free-spirited Maria characters rewarding their childhood selves with a bedtime story. In short, it’s practically perfect in every way. Available on most podcast platforms.