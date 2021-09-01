Read: Invincible
Graphic Designer Zk Bradley recommends Invincible, a New York Times bestselling superhero comic by Robert Kirkman, the author of The Walking Dead comic series. This year, an Amazon Original animated series based on the comic aired (starring Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh and J.K. Simmons).
Watch: Love and Monsters
Give! Chair Tim Kranz suggests Love and Monsters, a movie about Joel Dawson (and the rest of humanity) navigating life after the Monsterpocalypse. A “quirky dystopian future comedy/action with a pinch of romance,” says Kranz. Available on Hulu.
Listen: The Right Time with Bomani Jones
Reporter Marcus Hill has been listening to The Right Time with Bomani Jones. The ESPN sports journalist “weighs in on sports, pop culture, social topics and more, with your comments on Mondays, friends of the show on Wednesdays and Dominique Foxworth on Fridays.” Available on most streaming platforms.
Play: Psychonauts 2
Editorial Art Director Dustin Glatz and Graphic Designer Elena Trapp recommend Psychonauts 2. “Razputin Aquato, trained acrobat and powerful young psychic, has realized his lifelong dream of joining the international psychic espionage organization known as the Psychonauts! … Raz must use his powers to stop the mole before they execute their secret plan — to bring the murderous psychic villain, Maligula, back from the dead!” Available for Windows, Xbox One/X|S, PlayStation 4 and MacOS.