To encourage social distancing during the spread of COVID-19, we are altering our regular “Event Horizon” section for the foreseeable future. While many local events are on hold, we will clue you into at least one local experience — this week: a new video about Latisha Hardy's dance troupe, presented by the #ElevatedbyArt campaign — and recommend some things you can do at home or safely out and about. Please continue to support the arts during this difficult time.
Watch: Synchronic
Sci-fi meets suspense in Synchronic, a surreal new flick about paramedics who suddenly find their shift filled with calls to treat victims of a new designer drug. Ingestion of Synchronic distorts both reality and time, although the bizarre injuries and deaths suffered by users soon have Steve, played by Anthony Mackie, questioning if there isn’t some truth to the hallucinations. When his partner’s daughter disappears after using the drug, Steve purchases several packets in the hope of understanding how it works and potentially finding her. While it’s described as a horror film, it leans far more into drama, with an underlying sadness that will definitely kick you in the heart. Available to rent on multiple streaming platforms.
Play: Godzilla: Tokyo Clash
Battle humanity and other monsters as you storm around the game board flinging vehicles and damaging buildings to gain the energy you need to fight. Your monster comes equipped with abilities to help it thrive through the chaos and counter the dangers you face, but your opponents are equally strong and possess their own unique advantages. The game’s pieces scale up or down with the number of players, so each game offers a new experience and the opportunity to craft multiple strategies. Available from most game retailers.
Listen: Tomorrow’s Monsters
Enter a future where the most basic functions of our bodies are hacked with designer drugs created by start-up companies. Jack Locke, voiced by Star Wars’ John Boyega, is a man on a mysterious mission to seek vengeance against NextCorp, a start-up with a revolutionary anti-sleep med that has had deadly side effects in clinical trials. Locke infiltrates the company and begins to sample the drug for himself — with unexpected consequences. The 10-part series was originally promoted under the name There Be Monsters, so be sure to search both names if you want to dig deeper before tuning in. Available on most podcast platforms.
Read: The Fire Never Goes Out: A Memoir in Pictures
Through a collection of tiny, beautiful and intimate comics, as well as multiple personal essays, author and illustrator Noelle Stevenson shares her journey as a young adult navigating love, professional growth, mental illness, creative development and coming out. Frank and deeply vulnerable, Stevenson presents the prologue to her present-day self in a way that is authentic and relatable. If you dig Stevenson’s memoir, be sure to check out Nimona, too, her fantasy webcomic and graphic novel about a mischievous shapeshifter with villainous intentions. Available from most book retailers.