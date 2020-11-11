To encourage social distancing during the spread of COVID-19, we are altering our regular “Event Horizon” section for the foreseeable future. While many local events are on hold, we will clue you into at least one local experience — this week: The ROLL Bike Art Festival's sweet 16 celebration — and recommend some things you can do at home or safely out and about. Please continue to support the arts during this difficult time.
Read: The Best of Me
Life is more than a bit angsty these days and everyone is looking for any spare scraps of happiness they can gather up and nest in for a few precious moments of comfort. David Sedaris’ The Best of Me, a collection of personal essays carefully curated from the author’s 25-year career, is a veritable landslide of joy for troubled hearts in need of a little love and levity. Humor and joy abound throughout the book, which features some of the author’s most hilarious missives, quirky observations, strange adventures and minor disasters all told with wry, self-deprecating honesty.
Listen: Dr. Death: Season Two
Imagine spending hours beside your loved one as they endure chemotherapy only to find that their cancer diagnosis was part of a calculated plan to defraud insurance companies. Or, worse, imagine learning that they did indeed have terminal cancer but underwent continuous, unnecessary treatment long after it stopped working instead of being transferred to hospice care to die with comfort and dignity. That was the reality for thousands of patients who sought the care of renowned oncologist Dr. Farid Fata. Host Laura Beil breaks down this famous case across an entire season, complete with patient, staff and law enforcement interviews. Available on most podcast platforms.
Watch: Animaniacs
Nostalgia wins the day again with a reboot of the beloved, saucy, wild and often racy cartoon Animaniacs. The 1990s afternoon show that can be loosely defined as “children’s programming” has returned with an even stronger adult slant and features the entire original cast. Unlike other recent reboots that have disappointed older fanbases (looking at you, SCOOB), the new episodes promise to showcase the same cynicism, dry humor, vaudevillesque antics and general zaniness that made an entire generation of kids fall in love with the dark humor they didn’t know they needed. Yakko, Wakko, Dot, Pinky, Brain and all the weirdos in between will land on Hulu Nov. 20.
Play: Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
Ubisoft has long been a proud developer of open-world adventure gaming and the Assassin’s Creed franchise is absolutely a jewel in their crown of offerings. The 12th installment is one of its most unique and ambitious entries to date, transporting players to the Viking invasion of Britain in 873 C.E., where they play as a raider named Eivor. Ubisoft has proudly shared the deep background research that has gone into developing the Viking world, the plot and the visuals that accompany every hour of play. It’s essentially playable historical fiction and promises to be one of the coolest Creeds to date. Available now on most gaming platforms.