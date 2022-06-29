2020 was a gross year overall, but what put former trauma nurse practitioner Cindy Graff-Kuchinsky over the edge was the COVID Fourth of July. The town of Palmer Lake was quiet that July 4, and after the community had sheltered in place for so many weeks, all Graff-Kuchinsky could think was “Oh gosh, we can’t let this happen [again].”
So she got to work, seeking permission from the town’s board of trustees to hold a 2021 Festival on the Fourth at Palmer Lake, and received approval in late April 2021. Though she had no event-planning experience, Graff-Kuchinsky spearheaded a celebration for a crowd she estimates at about 10,000 people. The event featured food trucks, bands, games and, of course, fireworks. She worked doggedly to put on the festival in just about nine weeks despite a flurry of last-minute changes and some of her volunteers dropping out. Remembering the time-crunch she was in around this time last year — and knowing she would be adding a dunk tank, disc golf tournament and an obstacle course this year — Graff-Kuchinsky kicked off planning for the 2022 festival back in November.
As for the fireworks, Graff-Kuchinsky says Palmer Lake has a tradition that dates back to the mid-20th century, when the fire department was responsible for the display. She’s been a fireworks fanatic since first seeing the colorful bursts at age 4, and as a town resident since 2012, she can remember fireworks most years on July 4, except between 2013 and 2015 when drought and state legal restrictions kept the lake bone dry.
Community engagement is in Graff-Kuchinsky’s DNA. When she moved to Palmer Lake, she immediately joined the Palmer Lake Restoration Project when she saw that the lake was drying up. She’s also been on the fireworks committee since 2016, and took over as director in 2019. The festival this Fourth of July is run entirely by volunteers and relies heavily on donations. Local vendors donate food and musicians agree to play free of charge as the whole team works to keep the event free for the public.
“Volunteering is harder than working,” says Graff-Kuchinsky. “It’s not like my eight-hour shift in the trauma unit… it goes on and on and you get phone calls in the middle of the night.” But she’s pretty chipper when she talks about organizing the festival, as if runs to buy 1,600 hot dog buns, dealing with naysayers and fundraising isn’t a huge feat.
Graff-Kuchinsky says she’s looking forward to a successful event, and just wants people to have fun. “That’s what it’s all about,” she says.
Star Spangled Symphony July 4th Block Party
Colorado Springs Philharmonic’s Free Star Spangled Symphony will be the centerpiece of the Downtown July 4 Block Party that includes food, music, games and more. The outdoor party runs 3:30-7 p.m. in the street outside the Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave. The indoor concert is first come, first seated (doors 3:30, concert 4:30-6 p.m.).
Where can I watch fireworks?
There’s a map showing in-person or porch-viewing locations of Springs-area fireworks displays, but if you’re heading outside the city to celebrate this Fourth of July, check out the statewide Google map of fireworks.