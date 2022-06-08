Nard Claar met his future wife, Sheary Clough Suiter, at an arts conference in New Mexico. At the time, they were living in different states, thousands of miles apart. Today, the couple shares a studio in the Springs. Both are prominent local artists.
Claar began creating his most recent body of work, Lines and Divides, six months ago, around the time of his wife’s exhibit The Clothes We Wear. Suiter had created a collection of 2D and 3D fiber and wax artwork that addressed the impact of the fast fashion industry.
Claar was deeply moved. “I spent months agonizing about how to make my art more political like she did,” he says. But he struggled, finding that a focus on political issues impeded his desire to paint. “I’ll paint what makes me happy,” he decided.
While Claar stays away from the news (as much as he can), he finds tranquility and hope in nature. “I need to hear birds singing,” he says. “I need to see grass that is not mowed.”
Claar’s been a professional artist for over 20 years, and his art has evolved alongside him. Initially, his work tended toward realism. Over the years, his art has become more abstract, encouraging engagement and reflection. Today, he identifies as a mixed media artist, incorporating materials like canvas, acrylics, inks, pastels — even foreign newspapers. Silicone kitchen spatulas are some of his favorite tools.
In Lines and Divides, Claar conceptualizes boundaries. His work seems to reflect the divisiveness and polarization seen in our country today. “Science has proved that if one tree is living well and is very stable, and senses another tree is in distress, it will share nutrition with it,” says Claar. This, he says, is what humans should be doing; we need to be more willing to provide and accept support from one another.
“The paintings in this exhibition seek to illustrate that lines and divides can result in beauty and cooperation, thereby creating a cohesion that unifies and pulls us together,” says Claar in his artist statement. “Kindness and respect can return to human exchanges.”
Also on display, in the east and south galleries, are works by Shannon Mello and Tammy Meeske.
Feast of Saint Arnold
Drink your way through the state’s best craft beer, wine and spirits — and all for a good cause! Proceeds benefit Westside Cares and Chapel of Our Saviour. Admission is $40 (or $45 at the door) and all designated drivers, non-drinkers and children get in free. Saturday, June 11, from noon to 4:30 p.m. at Chapel of Our Saviour Episcopal Church, 8 Fourth St.
Dog Jog
The beloved annual Dog Jog is brought to you by National Mill Dog Rescue, a local nonprofit that rescues, rehabilitates and rehomes breeding dogs. Sign up for a 1K fun run or a 5K — and afterwards, enjoy the on-site music, food trucks, vendors and contests. Saturday, June 11, from 9 a.m. to noon at Cottonwood Creek Park, 3920 Dublin Blvd.
Cabaret with Pride Variety Show
In honor of Pride month, La Burla Bee is putting on a cabaret variety show fundraiser for Pikes Peak Pride. Wednesday, June 15, 6:30 p.m. at 110 N. Nevada Ave.