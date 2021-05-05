The Kreuser Gallery will be presenting three new exhibits spanning three very different subjects beginning this month. Running May 7 to 28, visitors can enjoy Lupita Carrasco’s Motherhood Is Forever, Darla Slee’s Uprooting a Mountain: Norse Mythology Reimagined and Alvarez Squared by Chris Alvarez.
An opening reception will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 7. There will also be an artist talk Wednesday, May 19, at 5:30 p.m.
Motherhood Is Forever will be exhibited in the east gallery. Carrasco’s work reflects her experiences as a mother of seven while also capturing stories of mothers she has known. According to Carrasco, the paintings offer a glimpse of the “intimacy, isolation and exhaustion of motherhood.”
Slee’s Uprooting a Mountain: Norse Mythology Reimagined, will appear in the south gallery. Her paintings of otherworldly creatures and strange lands draw from folklore and history and depict stories she believes can be enjoyed by anyone. Her husband, Jeremiah Walter, will also have copies of his new album Eighteen Magic Spells alongside her art and will play a few of songs at the opening reception.
Alvarez Squared is a play on words, since all 30 of Alvarez’s paintings at the exhibit will be presented in square formats. A nationally recognized, award-winning painter, Alvarez is known for pulling the interesting and romantic out of the mundane.
“I’m always looking for something that is interesting,” Alvarez says. “Birds, old cars, street scenes — stuff that ordinary people would not notice. I tried to see if I can take that and put it on a canvas and have people notice it.”
His works cover a variety of subjects, from deserts to streetcars to seascapes and more. One of the pieces at the exhibit portrays a whitewater rafter while another is of Garden of the Gods on a clear day, a view of the mountains in the background.
Alvarez says he’s throwing the kitchen sink into this exhibit, and might even enter a painting of a kitchen sink.
Alvarez served in the U.S. Army and worked with at-risk youths. He taught drawing at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, and the New Mexico native opened Alvarez Art School in the Springs in 2010. He became a professional artist at 38 in 1998, and has not stopped since.
Alvarez says art has helped him during the pandemic, and he believes the arts have saved many people during difficult times.
“I think art has really been one of the key supporting features of our society [and] has kept us going,” he says.