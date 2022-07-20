Coloradans who celebrate national Pride Month likely already know that queer celebrations in our state don’t just stop in June. With Denver’s late-June PrideFest being so popular, scheduling two big festivals in the same month would drive down attendance at Colorado Springs’ Pride events, according to Liss Smith, communications manager at Inside Out Youth Services. This upcoming weekend, you can don your rainbow attire once more for two days of festivities at Alamo Square Park. Music? Yes. Glitter? Yes. Drag shows? Of course.
In addition to the live music and drag queens, there are also poets, dancers, comedians, DJs and educators set to perform and present at the celebration. The 2022 event has new organizers, as the previous group disbanded during the COVID haze. Along with new leadership comes a new name — what was once Colorado Springs PrideFest is now Pikes Peak Pride. According to co-organizer Justin Burns, the new name encompasses participants from a larger area. He says goals of the new planning committee include expanding their geographical reach, fostering longevity, and focusing on local talent from the Pikes Peak region. This year’s Pride festival also aims to be “more inclusive of the lesbian, bisexual and transgender community,” says Burns.
The group got to planning back in February, beginning with many interested parties, and then whittling down to a team of 12 that spearheaded the organizing. Their $100,000 budget included $20,000 from the city’s Lodgers and Automobile Rental Tax fund and $40,000 in sponsorships.
“To be able to see so many people celebrating queerness and not being ashamed of it, not trying to hide it, not making excuses for it, just being queer and loud about it. I think that is really powerful,” says Smith.
Smith, who works with LGBTQIA2+ youths, says that providing this space to be openly and pridefully queer is especially impactful for young people who are coming into their own identities. The colorful attire and creative performances at the celebration embody what “pride” is all about: self-acceptance and expression.
“Pride helps individuals,” says Burns. “It helps them with their journey.”
“It’s not just a celebration, it’s also almost a rebellion,” Smith adds. The history of Pride dates back to the Stonewall Riots in 1969, when police raided a gay club in New York City. The six-day protest that followed the raid was the culmination of years of anger and frustration at discriminatory treatment against the LGBTQIA2+ community.
As many well know, the struggle for recognition of LGBTQIA2+ personhood is ongoing, and an annual pride festival serves as a place to “let people be who they are,” says Burns.
