Kevin Shinelikar Persaud has been a medical assistant, a welder, a handyman and a tattoo artist’s apprentice. More recently, he was a mine worker: $17 an hour, for 12 hours a day. Two weeks on. One week off. Repeat.
Persaud is also an artist. He’s studied advertising and fine art at Academy of Art University in San Francisco; for a time he was a student at the Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design; later, he attended Colorado Film School.
Persaud remembers copying cartoon characters and scenes from comic books when he was young. “My parents were kind of poor, so they didn’t really have a lot to support me,” he says. “There weren’t a lot of art supplies. But there’s always a pencil and paper.”
Persaud, born in the Bronx to immigrant parents, was 9 when they moved to Colorado. While he had an affinity for art early on, he never really considered it as a career until the fourth grade. “My art teacher at the time mentioned that they could get me a scholarship to go to Bemis [School of Art at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center],” he says. “But I couldn’t take it because my parents both worked. There was no way they could drive me back and forth.”
Painting’s never quite been at the forefront of his life, explains Persaud: “It was always in between girlfriends, or in between jobs, when I’m happy, when I’m sad, when inspiration hits, that kind of thing.”
Last October, with the money he made in the mines, he secured a studio at Cottonwood Center for the Arts and started making art a priority again. Reclamation, showing at The Garfield Art Gallery this month, is his first solo show.
Persaud gravitates toward oils, acrylic markers, spray paint and found wood. And he is, to say the least, not a fan of landscapes: “They’re pretty to look at and the people who create them are immensely skilled and I respect them highly.” But the subject matter just doesn’t resonate with him, Persaud continues: “I don’t think it means anything other than, ‘Oh, it’s pretty.’ … Pretty is not good enough.”
Persaud not only wants to see himself in his art, he wants the audience to see themselves in his art. “We have a voice and we should use that voice,” he says. “We have to be responsible. We can’t just create things because we think they’re pretty or look cool. Sure, people do that — and again, those things do take skill. But people who are out there trying to find their voice in painting, in creating, takes a lot of courage. And we should empower them.”
Persaud’s work examines people and community, stereotypes and selfhood. At its core, Reclamation is about identity. “It’s about losing [ourselves] so much in who we are as son, daughter, mother, father, sister, brother, worker, dog owner, rollerblader ...,” he says. “We need to find who we are to us, and not to anybody else.”
Persaud hopes the arts community keeps growing, and that the city expands beyond the same rotation of artists and voices: “One of the things a friend said to me was, ‘The people your work resonates with can’t afford your work. The people that can [afford your work] won’t buy it because it doesn’t match the curtains.’”