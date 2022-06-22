At the intersection of glitter, punk, sweat and aggression lies an inclusive space to blow off some steam: roller derby. “It’s not just for a certain age group or a certain profession,” says Pikes Peak Roller Derby President Natalie Wirt, known on the track as “Cherri Springer.” “One of our skaters is a defense lawyer… tattoo artists, hairdressers, it just appeals to everyone.”
“Truckstop Trixie” and “Ivanna Tormentcha” are among the athletes set to play or coach in their league’s Home Team Mixer on Friday, June 24. The names suit the sport’s nature — women slammed into each other, body-blocking and clawing through limbs in a rare beacon of female aggression at a recent scrimmage. After roughly 90 minutes of bodily contact, the teams amicably exchanged high-fives and conversation after the game, while friends and family beamed at the tired players.
Courtney LaPar, known as “Slugs-N-Kisses,” started Pikes Peak Roller Derby back in 2005 after being inspired by the roller derby scene in Texas. Roller derby circa 2005 “was more rock ’n’ roll and punk rock,” says Tiffany Sosso (“Fanny Fister”), who was an athlete in Slug’s derby days. Nonetheless, the sport still encapsulates what it means to be “edgy”: Players flash by with dark eyeliner, tattoos, and a celebrated female grit that all too often garners misogyny. As for Slugs, she’s no longer in the league, but she left a horde of skating fanatics in her wake.
Many players hear about the league through word of mouth, citing bar conversations as motivation for joining the sport. It’s entirely self-run and volunteer-based, with funds for practice space coming from member dues. Women who return regularly for practice find themselves in a new family, as teams meet twice a week for two hours (three times if you’re on the travel team) and scrimmages are held about one weekend a month. Wirt jokes, “when you join roller derby, you’re signing up for a part-time job.”
On PPRD’s website, the league advertises efforts to make the sport more inclusive, changing its name from “Pikes Peak Derby Dames” to “Pikes Peak Roller Derby” to encompass “all transgender women, intersex women, and gender expansive participants.” The name change is symbolic of the larger COVID-era metamorphosis PPRD is experiencing as they look for a new practice space after the purchase and coming renovation of City Auditorium, and work to shift their team from a sports organization to a nonprofit.
“When we had the City Aud,” says Wirt, “we’d bring in like 500 people to a game. That’s pretty impressive to me for basically a club.”
Flower Fest at Venetucci Farm
Enjoy live music, food trucks, flower installations, craft beer, an artisan market and more at Venetucci Farm’s first Flower Fest — $65 for general admission and $95 for VIP whiskey tasting. The Fest begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, at 5210 S. Hwy 85.
Grand Old Lady
The Community Cultural Collective will screen a director’s cut version of Grand Old Lady, a documentary by directed by filmmaker Julie Speer Jackson that tells the story of Colorado Springs’ century-old City Auditorium and lays out plans for the building’s redevelopment. Wednesday, June 29, noon to 3:30 p.m.; $30 suggested donation; Lon Chaney Theater, 221 E. Kiowa St.