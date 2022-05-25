Stephanie Moon and her husband were on the fence about moving to Colorado Springs until they visited Garden of the Gods.
“I was like, ‘Well, now we have to move here. Because this is here,’” says Moon. The two have been living in the Springs for 13 years now.
Moon, an art teacher at Fountain-Fort Carson High School, is an avid outdoorsperson. She regularly hikes Section 16, she does the Manitou Incline a couple times a week — and her artwork follows suit, celebrating local trails and iconic views. Garden of the Gods is an easy view to enjoy, says Moon. (“Some of the other ones are harder to get to.”)
Through the month of June, Moon’s art — 18 acrylic-on-canvas works — will be on display at the Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center, each depicting a different park scene. Thirty percent of sales will benefit Garden of the Gods Park.
Moon often takes her own reference photos; on occasion, she’ll borrow images from local photographers. Then, she starts painting. “It’s just layers and layers of different marks,” says Moon. “Little lines, little dots of color. And it does take quite a bit of time to produce all of my pieces. But that’s what I like — that texture, and seeing the visible brushstrokes — versus trying to make things look like they’re from our real world.”
Moon shies away from hyperrealism: “My perspective, as a painter, is that we already have a real world in front of us. And we have photographers who capture that amazingly. My paintings, I want them to very much look like they’re made with paint and brushes.”
Moon’s artistic process has evolved over the years, and many have pointed out her work’s similarity to Van Gogh’s. “[My style] really is rooted in his work,” she says. “I was copying some of his pieces as studies for my students. And then, I decided to start incorporating some of our local scenery into his style, and then it sort of morphed into my own.” Moon aims to capture the ever-changing nature of the outdoors, and this detailed painting style lends a dynamic energy to the viewing experience.
While Moon paints landscapes because it’s what brings her joy, she hopes they’ll also inspire people to engage with the natural world — and appreciate the beauty that surrounds us.
