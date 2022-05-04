Karen Mosbacher’s father was a concert pianist. This is where her interest in classical and jazz music originated, she says: as a toddler, under her father’s piano, swaying her arms to the melody.
Today, she paints music. Mosbacher’s chromesthesia and auditory-tactile synesthesia allow her to see sound in color, shape and texture. Synesthesia is a condition Mosbacher never fully understood until adulthood — after coming across a book by Richard E. Cytowic, a pioneering researcher of the phenomenon. Whether it’s someone’s voice or a song playing on the radio, Mosbacher can viscerally sense the rhythms and vibrations. (In fact, she will sometimes wear musician’s earplugs in busy environments if the auditory input is overwhelming.)
Mosbacher has a BFA in painting and an MFA in studio art, and has exhibited her work in galleries across the country. The abstract expressionist painter, originally from Oklahoma, moved from New Mexico to the Springs less than a year ago. She was drawn to the robust arts scene — and the mountains. “They speak to me, like they do to so many people who move here,” she says. “It’s not unusual to hear somebody say, ‘I can’t leave them.’”
Mosbacher has a music director who works with her to curate playlists, some of which will have up to 40 different compositions. The Alchemy of Gesture, showing at G44 Gallery through May, includes visual expressions of Fantasy No.1 in E-Flat Major by Georg Philipp Telemann, Suite No. 2 in D Major, l. Con Moto by Max Reger, Elfentanz by Florence Price and more. Each is titled after the piece it reflects. Sometimes, Mosbacher paints every movement in a piece of music; other times, she paints only a few. “I tend toward threes,” says Mosbacher. “Not sure why. It’s [just] such a nice balance.”
This specific collection, she says, emphasizes the painted gesture: “Each part of the painting, and choice of materials, and color and gesture creates that alchemy and purpose.”
What’s unique about The Alchemy of Gesture is that it’s a multisensory exhibition, encouraging the viewer to actively engage in the art experience. Gallery-goers can bring their phones and earbuds and scan the QR codes to hear the music that inspired each painting.
Mosbacher hopes the exhibit will help people better understand her artistic process and neurological condition. “A lot of people say, ‘What do you mean you paint music?’” she says. “And it’s hard to explain that. This is my first time really exploring ... how to tell people what I do.”
Mother’s Day shopping event
Join G44 Gallery, Kreuser Gallery and a variety of pop-up vendors for some Mother’s Day shopping. From noon to 2 p.m., browse flowers by Christy Metz, J Star Jewelry, baked goods by Flour Child Cakes and teas by Wildflower Botanical Menagerie, and watch a live painting demo by Rita Salazar Dickerson. The galleries will be open on Saturday, May 7, from noon to 5 p.m. at G44 Gallery and Kreuser Gallery.
Black and Pink Exhibition + Pop-Up Show
The prison abolition organization SoCo Black and Pink is presenting work by incarcerated artists at the Bemis School of Art Gallery (inside the FAC Museum). While you’re there, be sure to check out the First Friday pop-up show in the Ladyfingers shop! On Friday, May 6, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Bemis School of Art, 818 Pelham Place.