Daniel Romano’s new self-titled exhibition at The Bridge Gallery doesn’t feature the towering sculptures or the massive metalwork of his other shows and projects over the years. Instead, these new works are smaller, thought-provoking pieces that reflect his kind of thinking. At a glance, these works of paint on sculpted metal may look like simple commentary on modern politics, consumerism and more, but look a little longer and it’s clear there are layers of thinking involved. These aren’t super-hardened opinions, he says. He’ll have a thought, wander through the world, see something randomly and a piece will come together. A darkened Statue of Liberty head against a yellow and aqua American flag looks strange because the work, “deliberty,” features those symbols inverted from their true, commonly known colors.
But Romano, a welder for nearly 30 years, didn’t start out a social commentator. Born and raised here in Colorado Springs, he had an artistic upbringing with a father who painted and a brother who sculpted. He drew a lot as a kid, but eventually got into working with wood in his teens and then welding and manipulating planes of sheet metal in his mid-20s. The career he started by fabricating bike frames and welding fixtures for construction eventually morphed into the art he produces today.
Romano’s use of sculpture as expression is an art he’s spent a long time learning. He used to make a lot of “weird looking fish” honing his craft. But as his work became bigger and more complex, he ran into the reality that creating such big, complicated sculptures takes significantly longer than a drawing or a painting. He also realized how framing that work publicly can alter their intention. A prime example for Romano was that of “Charging Bull” and “Fearless Girl” in New York City in which a classic symbol of financial optimism could be reframed to become a large, villainous entity.
So Romano created sculptures with background elements that allowed his work to make sense independent of the environment it was placed in. But as his skills grew, he learned to become more subtle, shedding the background elements to create effective, standalone works of expression. His goal isn’t to be on the nose with his social commentary, which he didn’t began to craft until 2014. The way he sees the world ends up getting translated directly into the pieces he makes, which come across as composited ideas mid-thought. “They’re hard to decode sometimes,” he says. “I’m kinda neurodiverse anyway, so my mind already works weird. I have a hard time expressing myself sometimes.”
Writing is difficult for him but painting and sculpture with metals allow him to show the world how he sees it. One of his new pieces is a metal road sign featuring the silhouette of a homeless man above an indicated “5 miles.” He explains that this is a mental composite of an elk crossing sign and the sight of a panhandler on a city street.
With his work, Romano harkens back to an earlier, more civil time. “I think the whole United States is supposed to be united, [but] then we’re starting to separate in ways,” he says. As a welder and a sculptor, he knows he can make cool and abstract or utilitarian stuff, but his expressive works are important. “I tend to want to do things that I feel I have to do. You can make money in other ways. This is more important to me.”
