‘There’s a lot of talent in this town and not a whole lot of spaces to hold up that talent,” says Brian Tryon, an instructor at Community Prep, an alternative high school. The Garfield Art Gallery, founded by Tryon in March, is a way to accommodate our growing arts community.
The space has exhibited art by Glory Badges Tattoo founder Maria Fetterhoff; paintings by Kevin Shinelikar Persaud; and most recently, urban landscapes by Jon Francis. This June, the gallery presents The Up and Comers, works by Community Prep and Fountain-Fort Carson High School students. All artwork is for sale, and 25 percent of proceeds will go to Community Prep’s art program.
The exhibit is photography dominant (Tryon teaches photography) but also includes sketches and paintings, some tackling complex social issues. At the June 3 opening reception, there will be a special screening of Sweeping Chimneys. Makaiah Solanki and Luca Pollara are the students behind what Tryon calls “a visually stunning short film.”
Tryon describes the traditional school system as a broken system — one where all students are expected to learn the same way, at the same pace, oftentimes in crowded classrooms. Community Prep offers new ways to succeed, he says. And while art tends to take a back seat at most schools, it’s something he continues to prioritize.
“The diploma is great,” says Tryon, “but there’s a lot of creativity in our students and I want to challenge them and [encourage] their creativity. Help them be a part of something that’s tangible, that they can make a career out of, that they can make a hobby out of, that they can just learn different aspects of.”
Many of Tryon’s students are high-anxiety individuals. The opportunity to express themselves via art, and then share that work with the community, helps them address it in a healthy way. Here, art is not only a medium for conversation and connection, but a way to heal and grow.
We can’t just reduce The Up and Comers to “student art show,” says Tryon. These are local artists who, like anyone else, deserve to be seen and heard. Our youths have a lot to say and a lot to offer, he says. “Young vision and young art and young creativity… that’s where it’s at.”
Ivywild Movie Night: Grease
‘Tell me about it, stud.” Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. (And free popcorn to everyone in costume!) Thursday, June 2, 7 p.m. at Ivywild School Auditorium, 1604 S. Cascade Ave.
Art on the Streets Scavenger Hunt
The 2022 Art on the Streets exhibit is here at last, and the Downtown Partnership is holding a passport-guided scavenger hunt. It’s totally free ($10 suggested donation), but pre-registration is required (for those prizes and giveaways, of course). Downtown on Friday, June 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. Sign up at downtowncs.com/event/aots-hunt. Can’t make it? Join the Downtown Walking Tour the next day, June 4, from 10 to 11 a.m. It begins at The Wild Goose Meeting House and walks you through the city’s new public art exhibit. Get there early to enjoy a free coffee beverage, which is included in the admission price ($10).
Sheep-Shearing Day
Back in the day, El Paso County had the largest sheep population in Colorado (which produced, believe it or not, over 500,000 pounds of fleece). This weekend, Rock Ledge Ranch is having their annual sheep-shearing and sheepdog handling demonstrations. Get your tickets ($3-$8) at the gate. Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site, 3105 Gateway Road.
Get Outdoors Day
After two years of cancellations, Get Outdoors Day is officially back. The City of Colorado Springs’ Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance are bringing you a full (free) day of cool outdoor activities: kayaking, paddleboarding, fishing, archery and more. Saturday, June 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Prospect Lake in Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave..