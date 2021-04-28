On April 30, COATI will become an immersive, interactive moving storyboard from the Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit.
UV: QUEEN is what feels like a citywide art collaboration — featuring local Colorado Springs artists, the Pikes Peak Artist Collective, students from Air Academy High School and Colorado Springs School, and sponsors like Smokebrush Foundation and The Living Room.
The event showcases several themed installations, all of which incorporate some degree of interactivity. An augmented reality fashion show features stills from the series that come alive with QR codes. Under blacklight, two-dimensional paintings escape the boundaries of the canvas. Video mapping transports the audience to another reality. The all-encompassing event also has live painting (both on canvases and bodies), LED installations, curated music, and various sculptures. Expect a giant chess set, an 8-foot-tall metal chess piece, a pink acrylic queen, and themed desserts and drinks.
The “UV” of UV: QUEEN stands not for ultraviolet but for ultra-vision. “We want to encompass all arts,” says Adhya Spencer, who has been producing events with her husband, Diego Arnedo, for the last 20 years. “We want to change people’s vision of how they view art and how they consume art and how art is presented. So that’s why it’s ‘ultra.’ Going to the extreme of your vision, of how you consume art.”
Liza Tudor, a Colorado Springs artist, describes UV: QUEEN as a transitional experience. She says that the pandemic has forced us to turn to screens for connection and entertainment. In blending technology with art — Tudor works with augmented reality and animation — we can ease our way out of the isolation (and tech dependency) that has dominated this past year and begin to integrate ourselves back into our community. In other words, we’re not doing away with screens just yet.
UV: QUEEN’s build team aspires to create an immersive and stimulating experience — and help restore our ties with both art and each other. Lina Perez, another Colorado Springs artist, says, “[Art] is something you got to experience. It’s not just something you look at or you fill your walls with.”
The installations, as they exist in their material, passive state, are not necessarily the finished product. Rather, Perez says, “[They] will come to life at that moment.” Blacklight, polarized lenses, QR codes, and live performances are just a few of the techniques the artists use to vitalize their work. The priority is allowing the audience to be present with the art.
While the inaugural event will be held the last Friday in April, UV: QUEEN will remain in COATI for two months. “Our vision is to get everyone back into living,” says Perez. “We’ve all been enclosed in [our lives] and everything that’s happening. And it can become the world if you let it. So what we want is for people to come out and experience [the art] however they want to do it.” For those who can’t or are not comfortable with attending the opening event, the exhibit will be on display through late June.
Familiarity with The Queen’s Gambit or an affinity for chess are not prerequisites for enjoying what UV: QUEEN has to offer. Come in your “black and white best” or anything chess inspired.