In the fourth grade, michael Dowling drew Garfield every day for an entire school year.
His teacher, concerned, told his parents that something was wrong. But Dowling was committed to perfecting the character. “I was just like, ‘No. I’m going to become perfect at this. And then, I can take that perfect and draw everything else with that same perfection.’ And it worked.”
In fact, Dowling knew from kindergarten that he wanted to be an artist. When he was in Catholic school, he drew a prayer to St. Michael; the words below read, “Please let me have friends and draw well.”
He was 25 when he took his first painting class — at university, to fulfill a requirement for graduation (as a philosophy major). “[W]ithin 10 minutes of walking into that class, I realized that that was what I was going to be doing the rest of my life,” says Dowling. “Everything about it. The smell of it, the feel of it.”
Art had always been a constant in Dowling’s life, but never quite at the forefront. “My perception of being an artist was that I had to be messy, which I’m not,” says Dowling. “And that I had to be poor, which I didn’t want to be.”
He started a corporate art consulting firm — selling art to law offices, financial institutions — but really, Dowling just wanted to focus on creating his own work. So he left.
It was a Monday when he told his business partner that “the business was his” and that he “had to go.” Dowling bought a plane ticket, and a few days later, he was in Florence, Italy, registering for art classes. His education at Scoala Lorenzo de Medici was formative for Dowling; the teachers he had remain his mentors today.
“When I moved back from Italy, I didn’t jump right into being a full-time artist,” says Dowling. Instead, he resettled in Colorado, selling wine and working other jobs for a few years. In 2013, he started making art full-time.
When the pandemic hit, Dowling realized how necessary a break was — for both him and his art. “And so really, I just took a breath and stopped. I stopped making things for months,” he says. The artist spent the first several months of the pandemic mountain biking with his children. He has since returned to the studio, and has an upcoming show at G44 Gallery titled “We Hold Dear.”
Dowling’s medium of choice is oil paint on panel. He layers the panel with a single color, then uses “a method of scraping to find [his] image.” For this, Dowling uses an unlikely tool: window squeegees.
Another tool of Dowling’s is charcoal sticks, with a little oil. “[E]very mark I make has some permanence to it,” says Dowling. (Even mistakes.) “And it drives me creatively to figure out how to make a drawing work when it’s got elements in it that aren’t working. And it also drives me creatively in realizing that some of the things that I thought weren’t working, and then end up having to stay in there, are really interesting moments when I go back to the work over time....”
Dowling could not tell me, at the time of this interview, what “We Hold Dear” is about. Until it’s on the walls, he says, the collection continues to evolve.
“And it’s quickly morphing into something else,” says Dowling. “I’m not exactly sure what. I’m curious to see, once all the work is up, how I interpret it. And until it’s actually up in the gallery, and I’ve walked through it and the way we set it up, I won’t actually know. And I kind of really like that.”
Labor Day Lift Off
Up, up and away! This year’s Labor Day Lift Off celebratory activities include a Bud Light/mimosa garden, a taekwondo exhibition, a battle of the bands, an aerial acrobatics show, Air Force Academy Wings of Blue parachute team, a concert series — and of course, the balloon lift offs (7 a.m.). Saturday, Sept. 4 to Monday, Sept. 6. at Memorial Park, 1705 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Visit coloradospringslabordayliftoff.com for more info.
Commonwheel Art Festival
This long weekend, celebrate the 47th Commonwheel Labor Day Art Festival. Booths of fine art and contemporary crafts, all of which have been juried for quality, will feature both new and established artists. Listen to live music from local bands like J. Miller Band, Snake and the Rabbit, Leo & the Lark, James Wallace & Company, Roma Ransom, and High Mountain Duet. Saturday, Sept. 4 to Monday, Sept. 6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs. Visit commonwheel.com/festival.hmtl for more info.
Working: A Musical
‘Based on Studs Terkel’s bestselling book of interviews with American workers, Working paints a vivid portrait of the men and women that the world so often takes for granted: the schoolteacher, the phone operator, the server, the millworker, the mason, and the stay-at-home parent, just to name a few.” Through Sept. 5 on the FAC Outdoor Stage, located in the sculpture garden at the corner of Dale Street and Cascade Avenue. Bring a blanket or folding chair. Tickets are $25 (and $15 for students on the day of the show). For tickets and more info, go to fac.coloradocollege.edu/theatre-events/working-a-musical.