As communities all over the world went into lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19, artists came to interpret isolation in their own ways. But as British photographer and Wo.Mansion founder Anna Gunn says, “2020 was an historic year, and whilst we all recognize the idea that we have weathered the same storm but are all in different boats, there has not been a universal recognition that women have been the ones steering those boats.”
To not just include women in the narrative, but to provide women the opportunity to create their own narrative, Gunn called on woman photographers worldwide to submit images to be included in this virtual experience. In Wo.Mansion, viewers enter a 3D room with doors leading to rooms designed by each of 13 photographers, featuring photos that represent their lives during lockdown.
One of these photographers, Marisa S. White, lives right here in Colorado Springs. White, who created her own response to the pandemic in a series of photographs, The Corona Chronicles: Outside In, was invited to the project by one of her former classmates from The Rocky Mountain School of Photography.
She says the original goal was to collect three to five images and a video or gif from each photographer, but the project evolved from there. Artist Katherine Gooding put together 3D rooms that viewers could tour, encouraging the photographers to stretch their imaginations and skillsets.
“I kind of joked with Anna that it’s definitely putting us out of our comfort zone,” White says, “and I don’t believe anybody has really tried to create a three-dimensional space. We’re all photographers so it’s all two-dimensional media that we work with.”
Using photos she took of a chateau in France as the basis for her room in Wo.Mansion, White then created a series of images from her home to “hang on the wall,” drawing on her favored styles of surrealism and fantasy.
“I do create kind of surreal scenes ... to kind of hyperbolize emotions that are not easily conveyed with words. So that was kind of an opportunity for me to put my own spin on what we’ve been experiencing through my usual style.”
An emerging theme in White’s room is the concept of home — what types of spaces feel like home? And what happens when we spend more and more time within our homes?
“Building a life for ourselves on the inside is continuously trying to work at, you know, making the home better and the way that we want it,” White says. “And I think that’s kind of a perfect metaphor for our own lives and how we can constantly try to improve how we view things — our attitudes and perspectives on life.”
Explore Wo.Mansion at tinyurl.com/WoMansion; see more of White’s work at whitesparksphotography.com and at Kreuser Gallery throughout February.