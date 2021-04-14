Earth Day may still be another week away, but restricted crowd sizes and other COVID caveats have made it more important than ever to get a head start on volunteer or celebration plans. Check out this roundup of events happening all over the Pikes Peak region to find those that best suit your Earth Day tastes. And keep in mind, while Earth Day falls on Thursday, April 22, most of the big events will take place over the weekend prior.
Garden of the Gods (gardenofgods.com, 1805 N. 30th St.) will be hosting its fifth annual Motorless Morning on Saturday, April 24. From 5 a.m. to noon, visitors can park their motorized vehicles in several locations outside the park and then walk, hike and bike the park’s roads and trails while the whole place is completely free of motorized traffic. If you’ve longed for a vehicle-free stroll in one of the most popular parks in the country, this is the time — although you will still need to be mindful of the non-motorized vehicles that will likely be making use of the roads and trails during that time, too. All the park rules and regulations, including speed limits, will apply. However, on this day only, the park will also allow skateboards and longboards to join in the fun — always an exciting opportunity for those who are typically banned from the park’s roads. Attendees are asked to observe all COVID-19 protocols where applicable, including wearing masks when required and practicing social distancing.
For those who want to spend Earth Day helping clean up the community, local waste pickup company Infinite Disposal has set up pickup sites all over the city in partnership with the Great American Cleanup Pikes Peak Partners (gacppp.com) as part of the April 24 Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup. Register a team or sign up solo and help clean up the region’s natural spaces and waterways from 9 a.m. to noon. Participants must be 16 or older, though younger volunteers can join in if they’re supervised by an adult. Site coordinators will provide trash bags and safety vests. Participants will sign a liability waiver and be responsible for providing their own gloves, and should wear sunscreen, hats and closed-toe shoes during the event.
Rocky Mountain Field Institute (rmfi.org) will host a volunteer work day at Red Rock Canyon Open Space on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Participants will help repair areas marred by rogue trails by planting seeds and naturalizing affected areas. The work is an important part of limiting the human impact on the area and helping encourage visitors to stay on designated trails by removing confusing, unregulated offshoots that spring up throughout the year. Participants must be 18 or older, or 16 and older and supervised by an adult. Appropriate clothing, sunscreen, hats, closed-toe shoes and water are recommended. The institute follows all COVID-19 protocols, including the use of masks and social distancing.
Educational opportunities are another way to celebrate Earth Day and Bear Creek and Fountain Creek Nature Centers (communityservices.elpasoco.com) both have an entire weekend of outdoor events focused on the great outdoors and conservation in their regular schedule, including nature hikes and kid-focused activities. For an Earth Day-specific event, register for the recycling workshop at the Bear Creek location (245 Bear Creek Road) on Saturday, April 24, at noon to get an in-depth look at the practice of recycling. Learn the dos and don’ts, including how to decipher those mysterious numbers on plastic items and whether or not newspaper is recyclable.