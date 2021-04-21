Just in time for National Shakespeare Day — Friday, April 23 — comes Flibbertigibbety Words, a brand new, Shakespeare-inspired children’s book by local author Donna Guthrie. Flibbertigibbety Words: Young Shakespeare Chases Inspiration follows a young William Shakespeare as he embarks upon a journey to find the wondrous words that slipped into his room one evening and then vanished out the window before he could capture them.
“Soon whole lines of verse lead him on a wild goose chase as they tumble, dip, flip and skip all through Stratford-upon-Avon, past a host of colorful characters the observant reader may find as familiar as the quotes,” says Guthrie.
The works of Shakespeare have infused all areas of pop culture, so it’s highly likely that most readers, even those who are quite young, have encountered his quotes, plot elements, characters or even entire stories at some point. From the obvious, like Gnomeo and Juliet’s animated take on Romeo and Juliet, to the less overt, like the version of Hamlet told in the plot of The Lion King, Shakespeare has permeated pop culture. That means that even if you think your tiny human won’t get the references, you’ll likely be quite surprised at just how much they’ll know. Just who can young readers expect to meet on their literary adventure?
“Of course, I wanted to introduce the witches of Hamlet,” says Guthrie, adding, “But I didn’t want them to be too scary. I think my witches look like three nice ladies who like to cook soup! The other two characters that I love in this book are Romeo and Juliet. I could see Romeo as a lovesick gardener separated by class from the lovely Juliet.”
Asked why it is important for children to engage with Shakespeare at a young age, Guthrie says her book goes even beyond that.
“This book is an introduction to William Shakespeare, the playwright, but it is also about ideas that come to you. I wanted to introduce the idea that writing is not only inspiration but also thought and patience.”
Guthrie knows quite a bit about the intersection of inspiration and patience. She’s penned 23 children’s books in her career, in addition to writing plays, documentaries and animated films and writing, directing and producing podcasts. She also co-founded the well-known and highly lauded Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Festival and founded the Six Women Playwriting Festival that ran in Colorado Springs from 2006 to 2016. In short, there’s likely no one better to teach children about being tenacious in chasing their own flibbertigibbety words than someone who has captured so many of them herself.
While it has been quite difficult to promote a children’s book in the midst of a global pandemic, Guthrie is getting recognition for her work. She is a proud finalist in the Colorado Book Awards for Flibbertigibbety Words, with winners to be announced Saturday, June 26.
“I enjoy writing for kids because it keeps me curious about the world, and that curiosity makes me feel alive and purposeful,” she says. “I am proud of all of my books, but I have a tender place for my first book, The Witch Who Lives Down the Hall, published in 1985. There are people in their 40s that are now reading that book to their children.”