Newly opened TacoMex, sister to an Aurora location by the same owner, resides in the longtime Estela’s spot. The west-facing patio makes a great bundled-up sunset seat for a lemon margarita and giant Corona de Tacos plate. We’re concerned to find house-modified Pace Picante sauce with stale chips set before us, but I chat up an experienced cook who assures everything else is made fresh on-site.
The $8 margarita, like a lemon drop gone to Mexico, tastes proficient and not too sweet, with real juice, agave and Triple Sec and either Hornitos or Sauza blanco. We’re glad to pay only $4 for a pour of 1800 Coconut Tequila, a clean treat with island essence. The 12-taco plate for $24 isn’t bad considering today’s going street-taco rate. We ask for one of everything offered and only get one repeat — the eerily red chorizo, which rates decent. What we’re confident are lengua (tongue) and chicharrón aren’t listed on the menu but appear at the table, with carne asada, carnitas, pastor, pollo, cabeza (head), beef birria, buche (stomach) and tripa (intestine).
Ample chopped onion and cilantro garnish is included with roasted jalapeños and onions plus a trio of sauces vaguely described to us: a creamy but biting avocado purée, an oregano-forward tomatillo and a fairly spicy jalapeño and oil. We pick favorites in the pastor, which holds clove essence and a hint of citrus tang, the delightfully oily, stew-meat birria and fatty, crispy chicharrón.