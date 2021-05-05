4 of Hart’s (named for four co-owner siblings) opened in September, 2020 as a sister outlet to 1129 Spirits & Eatery, located just across the Pueblo Riverwalk. I favorably reviewed 1129 in fall 2019, noting smart, local-spirit cocktails and conscientious grass-fed beef burgers. 4 of Hart’s follows suit (no pun intended), and offers a vast improvement over prior resident Table 67 (which earned a not good review from me).
Fair warning: “Pricing is off for Pueblo” in the estimation of a local friend, who I agree with, considering my $18 lamb burger and $15 duck wings. Our $12 Contessa cocktail proves a nice, citrus-herbal-bitter mix of Aperol, sweet vermouth and Distillery 291 Fresh white whiskey. The duck drummettes come with a snappy fennel slaw and ginger-peach marmalade glazing, sticky, sweet and fried to a nice crunchy jacket; they’re pretty much all they’re quacked up to be (pun intended).
The burger misses our medium-rare request, chewing a bit dry, and the staff can’t cite the meat’s origin, but insist it’s domestic, not necessarily Colorado. But it eats enjoyably anyway due to a poppin’ bacon jam and creamy, tangy melt of chèvre cheese, that goatiness playing off the lambiness well. Side rosemary fries are outstanding, crisp, non-oily and well seasoned. And a sample sip of the house green chile seafood chowder impresses, proving once again the Steel City gets away with putting green chile in anything it wants to.