In our April 28 Indy, we highlighted spots inside Castle Rock’s Ecclesia Market, but there’s one more I wished to call out. Those familiar with the relative restraint Brit bites take regarding spices won’t be disappointed by Brit Stop Cafe. We get a blackberry latte, which sips smooth, nutty, fruity and dark (thankfully not burnt).
We have no problem tasting the coffee through the milk and flavoring. The bangers and mash come with a Yorkshire pudding, which is a northern English variant on a popover that’s usually baked with the drippings from a roast. It’s crisp on the outside, soft on the inside, delicate throughout and perfect for sopping up the rich, salty, meaty onion gravy, which is studded with onions cooked down to sweet-savory perfection.
The smooth, creamy mashed potatoes also do great with that gravy, and medallions of coarse-ground sausage retain sage notes but have given all of their meaty punch to the gravy. And we’re sure Mary Berry would have something good to say about the Chantilly cake.
It has four layers of a light-but-moist sponge with a strong almond flavor, layered with also-strong almond-flavored Chantilly cream. Fresh berries cut through and counterbalance all of that richness beautifully, making it more than a bit of all right.