Hey — vegans like to grill out, too! When you’re firing up the grill for your favorite veg-head, or if this is your first summer eating plant-based, you might default to tossing meatless versions of burgers, hot dogs, sausage and chicken (or maybe tofu or tempeh) on the grill. All fine and good. But how about elevating the experience by creating a rainbow of color on the grates by focusing on a vegetable-forward meal?

My Favorite BBQ Meal: Falafel-style burgers and a Caesar salad with grilled watermelon.

Yep, I love to grill veggies and even fruit. It changes the flavor and the texture and makes the fresh produce pop with flavor. It’s also an amazing way to bring out “umami” flavor, meaty and savory, plant-based style!

• First, you’ll want to get the falafel-style burgers prepped (recipe below) so they can chill in the refrigerator a bit. That’s a pro tip on how to keep those homemade veggie patties together when over the flame.

• Prep a head (or two) of Romaine lettuce by slicing in half vertically and drizzling a little olive oil over the flat side, then a little lemon juice. Add a pinch of salt and black pepper. Set aside.

• Halve and quarter a watermelon or do what I do: Buy it already cut into spears.

• Now it’s time to heat up the grill on high — about 500 degrees — which usually takes about 15 minutes. From there, things are going to go pretty fast!

• The burgers take about 14 to 16 minutes, so you’ll get them going first. Once you’ve grilled them for 7 to 8 minutes, flip ‘em over and then add the lettuce (flat side down) and the watermelon spears. I like to cube up some vegan feta (Violife brand) and place that on the watermelon for the final minutes (flip the watermelon first, then flip the romaine while you’re at it). Remove from the grill once the burgers are golden and the romaine and watermelon are seared.

• Chop the grilled lettuce and transfer to a large salad bowl. Toss with your favorite dressing or use a combination of chopped walnuts and nutritional yeast to turn those warm leafy greens into a summer Caesar salad.

Falafel-style Burgers

(From Fast & Easy Vegan by JL Fields)

1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, drained (but not rinsed)

2 Tbsp. ground flaxseed

2 Tbsp. sesame seeds

2 Tbsp. chickpea flour

2 Tbsp. nutritional yeast

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

1 Tsp. salt ½ Tsp. ground cumin

½ Tsp. turmeric ½ Tsp. curry powder

1 to 2 Tbsp. olive oil, as needed Nonstick vegetable spray, as needed

1. Add the chickpeas, ground flaxseed, sesame seeds, flour, nutritional yeast, lemon juice, salt, cumin, turmeric and curry powder to a food processor. Pulse until completely combined and it has achieved a chunky, dough-like texture. Slowly drizzle in olive oil, as needed, to your desired texture. Form into 4 patties about ½-inch thick. Spray each side with vegetable oil. Transfer the patties to a parchment paper-covered plate or sheet pan and place in the refrigerator for an hour or two before grilling. (If storing overnight, cover them loosely with plastic or silicone wrap.)

2. Remove the patties from the refrigerator.

3. Preheat the grill to high (about 500 degrees). Brush the grill grates with olive oil just before placing the patties on. Grill the veggie burgers for about 6 to 8 minutes. Gently flip over with a large spatula and grill for another 6 to 8 minutes, crisp and golden brown.

Serve on a bun (or not) with crumbled vegan feta or drizzle with vegan tzatziki, which you can buy prepared, or just whip up your own by combining plain, unsweetened vegan yogurt with minced cucumber, fresh dill, garlic and salt.