It’s surprising to see that COATI food hall has brought in an Albuquerque, New Mexico-based company to replace Two Suns Superfood Smoothies, given the spot’s initial focus on local incubation.
Paleta Bar, a 4-year-old chain with more than 20 locations, specializes in Mexican-style popsicles served with a mix of garnishes that range from candy and nuts to fresh fruit and jerky.
That last one, called paleta meatchelada, is served with Tajín (chile-lime salt) and chamoy (pickled fruit sauce with chiles). We’re not feeling that one, but we do thoroughly enjoy a coffee paleta, which we order half-dipped in dark chocolate (instead of milk or white chocolate options) and garnished with piñon nuts, which offers us a solid flavor combo and a good crunch to go with the creamy, milk-based paleta.
Paleta Bar also sells water-based paletas, so we opt for a sandia paleta, or watermelon paleta, dipped in dark chocolate and covered with Tajín and chamoy. While there are a variety of textures and flavors, ranging from sweet to sour to savory to spicy, the toppings overwhelm our palates.
That’s true also with the milk-based mango paleta we get with Tajín and chamoy, sans chocolate. Go with different toppings or add fresh fruit to balance it; any fault in our aggressive topping picks lies with us.