At Cockpit Craft’s 6-year-old founding location at 4893 Galley Road — which we’re told may be closing but have been unable to confirm — owner/distiller Calder Curtis built the unique bar out of an old C-45 tail wing.
At this Falcon spot, which opened in April 2021, the equally impressive bar top’s built from parts of a T-28; the Air Force veteran and reservist is an aircraft metals technologist, who also made his own still. The atmosphere here’s cool, both in blue LED-lit accents and its decor, made up of giant-sized aircraft photos on the walls, military flags and neat decals that make doorways look like sci-fi spaceship hatches. The space also connects through big garage doors into neighboring Tito’s Burritos.
I’m quite tempted by an $8.75 build-your-own Old Fashioned menu, with a choice among five house spirits and five wood-smoke options, but I opt for a taster flight instead to re-familiarize myself with each spirit. I take off with two versions of the P-51 Mustang Bourbon Whiskey, the second being the two-year-aged Straight label (jumping from $45 to $98 at bottle price), and the difference in maturity proves noticeable and beautiful.
This whiskey sees 54-percent food-grade corn (costlier than that grown for livestock, ethanol and plastics, sometimes used in commercial whiskeys) in the grain bill, joined by German rye, English crystal and chocolate malt, U.S. base malt and winter wheat; it’s aged with medium- and toasted-oak spirals in Woodruff Reserve Double oak barrels.
There’s a sharper rye bite balancing the corn sweetness in the basic P-51, a fine whiskey, but big caramel and vanilla onboarding in the Straight version, still with a lovely chocolate nose and hint from the darker toasted malts. It’s also hotter on the tongue at 94 vs. 80 proof. My bartender says Curtis isn’t actually a huge bourbon fan, so he wanted to make something easy-drinking for everyone, and that he generally aimed to make spirits that non-drinkers of a certain style would find more approachable.
Keep that in mind as you try the Spitfire American Single Malt, a Scotch-style whiskey made from Irish and Scottish malts and aged in used and new white American oak barrels. It doesn’t bear a big peatiness that is off-putting to some who dislike Scotch, but tastes like a milder version of the robust stuff (which I love, but I totally appreciate this too). Perhaps most easy to access for just about anyone, other than those who dislike sweet things, are Cockpit Craft’s P-38 Lightning Apple Pie, Fg-10 Corsair Sweet Tea Rum and MIG III Cane Vodka. The moonshine, made with apple cider and ample baking spices, tastes like dessert. A whole cinnamon stick put in each bottle creates a tongue-biting sediment.
The sweet tea rum reminds of the cloying stuff everyone drinks back home in ’Bama, but thankfully the rum itself isn’t oversweet; instead it holds the tea’s true taste and slight tannic texturing. It’s made by taking the house FG-1D Silver Rum (out of stock this day) and proofing it down with house-brewed, cane-sugar-sweetened tea. Lastly, the unusual vodka’s made not with corn, potato or another typical base, but evaporated cane juice. I’m told its creation was a happy accident, and that it works great in cocktails when countered by a souring note, adding sweet balancing.