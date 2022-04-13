Adilia Palencia operates Abuela’s as her part-time food-passion gig outside of her full-time day job as an orthopedic technician. She parks at Private Label Distillery and services nearby Father & Sons Tap Room & Brewery.
Since we’re sitting inside Father & Sons, we learn that we’re supposed to text our order to Palencia and await delivery, which is also when we’ll pay her. The process is a little clunky for newbies and she runs a little over a half-hour ticket time on a Sunday afternoon, but to be fair, she tells us she’s working solo, so she’s manning the phone, stove and food shuttling.
That’s not easy. Her menu’s a tight seven items that spans Colombian, Salvadoran and Mexican dishes with a few Guatemalan touches from her own culture. She says she’d tried to introduce typical Guatemalan plates but they didn’t sell well (which makes me sad). So for our food we’re told the cabbage slaw served with her pupusas (three for $12) is home-style (raw and crisp, not steamed and soft) and that she likes to stuff her arepas (two for $14) with black beans along with the meats (not common elsewhere).
There’s only one flavor of pupusas this day — refried bean, shredded pork and green chile with mozzarella — and we aren’t complaining because it’s delicious, hearty and gooey with extra spice coming from a seriously hot side ramekin of red sauce made with spicy Japanese chile peppers. The slaw cools the palate a bit between bites. For the arepas, we choose one chicken, one adobada, and receive two giant, overstuffed pockets of delight garnished with a little slaw and queso fresco (which is also on the pupusas), accompanied by a ramekin of a tart tomatillo sauce as a less spicy dip option.
The chicken bits have a nice char on them for grill flavor and retain enough moisture to not dry out the mouth along with the toasty cornmeal patty; they’re not strongly seasoned. By contrast, the chewy pork pieces come crisped with a dry spice texture greeting the tongue and a big burst of earthy chile flavor. Especially dipped in the hot red sauce, they’re a memorable bite.