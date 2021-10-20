Acme Bar and Grill’s location and menu says that it’s here for the neighborhood. Located off of Academy Boulevard, Acme offers some serious catering options and family meal-sized boxes, which include tacos.
That’s a neat thing to advertise, a different little thing that sets Acme apart from the rest of the American bar and grill restaurants in town. When we order online — it’s built into the website for delivery and takeout, another neat detail — we pick an open-face roast beef sandwich, which features shredded roast beef and brown gravy atop mashed potatoes and a piece of bread, served with two sides.
The beef’s tender and super flavorful, and the peppery gravy adds needed saltiness to the rich potatoes, though a beef and gravy bite alone proves saltier than we like. We get big diner vibes and can’t complain.
Side one, coleslaw, chews crisp and fresh, and though its dressing needs salt and other seasonings, the balance of tanginess and sweetness works.
Side two, fiesta corn served off the cob, comes topped with cotija cheese and a seasoning blend that includes plenty of paprika and gives us Spanish rice vibes; its corn sweetness and lime notes rate pretty solid. More typical bar fare, namely boneless wings, satisfy also, crisp outside with a honey barbecue sauce that’s surprisingly tangy and good overall.