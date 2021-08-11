The former steampunk-themed Java Punk Coffee became Dynamo recently under Will and Leah Hotop, longtime baristas who started locally at Kawa Coffee together.
When I stop by the brightened stylish space, they’re nearing inspections of their new, 2-pound micro roaster in the front window. Will says they hope to be selling house beans retail by late August. Meanwhile, Hold Fast coffee has Dynamo covered with their Guatemala-Ethiopia City Slicker blend on primary ’spro and a Colombian bean for decaf.
I sip the latter as a cappuccino in-house while I wait for the former made as a latte to-go, along with a Colorado breakfast bagel: a fluffy, thick egg layer under flavor-dominating kielbasa, melted Pepper Jack and mayo (listed green chile sauce absent on ours) on a soft, faintly spicy Olde World habanero bagel. It’s a great coffee-shop sandwich.
Though I probably should have tried a flavored latte for the housemade syrups, I’m not in a sweet-tooth mood, and also sub oat milk for dairy. In the cappuccino, it provides enough texture to achieve a mustache-marking, muddy crema and foam froth that quickly layers into a creamy float atop smooth espresso with a naturally sweet milk chocolate-like finish.
(Only the latte art, more of a cloud than a tulip or rosetta, needs work.) Because of volume, more oat-milk sweetness comes through in the two-shot, 16-ounce latte, not leading with any particular aroma, just a rich, deep coffee flavor, perfectly satisfying.