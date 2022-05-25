Five years ago, something special opened in Colorado Springs: Sweet Elizabeth’s Organics. Inspired by her own health needs and her daughter’s simple request for a birthday treat, Elizabeth Durham created a gluten- and allergy-free coffee cake that became her first dry-mix product … and ultimately launched a bakery and café.
After a few successful years, Durham and her husband Scott decided to return to their former home state of Florida, open a second location and manage the two cross-country. Then COVID hit. They shut the Springs spot, while the Florida business struggled on, with possible closure on the horizon. But Elizabeth and her family are just a bit too determined to let something like a pandemic stop them. They came back to the Springs last year and reopened on the Westside soon after. Sweet (and savory) music to my ears!
Created out of necessity, the mission of the allergen-free bakery is to offer home-cooked goodness to all, regardless of allergies. That’s good news for vegan diners because no animal products are used in any of the baking mixes for sale here or prepared eats and treats for dine-in or to-go. You’ll almost always find Elizabeth and Scott — with one or two of their children helping out — on-site. Expect a friendly greeting in the bright, open space, followed by expert guidance through the menu to help you decide on breakfast or lunch (or dinner, if you take one of their par-baked pizzas to go).
Not only are all items gluten- and allergen-free and vegan, but families divided into sweet or savory camps can all enjoy a meal, too. For a sugary breakfast, begin with waffles, cinnamon rolls, turnovers or coffee cake. Or opt for a saltier bite with a veggie bowl or biscuits and gravy. To avoid repeating myself, let’s just get this out of the way: Traditional gluten-free baked goods usually bring to mind dry and crumbly textures. Not so here. I mean not one bit. The texture you’d expect from any baked good is there, and dare I say, often better?
Take for example the cherry turnover. A gorgeous dough — far from dense, nearly light — embraces dark, tart cherries. Lightly drizzled with frosting, flaky after flaky bite gives convincing proof that gluten-free doesn’t mean flavor-free. The equally pleasing cinnamon rolls are a bit denser, but not due to the gluten-less flour. The thick pillows of dough are rich and moist. Heavy-handed with the cinnamon, each morsel warms and satisfies. And the coffee cake — the OG of SE — chews moist and packed with big chunks of fresh apple. The biscuits and gravy are not to be missed. How on Earth are those little rounds so tall and flaky? I asked Scott, who replies, “I could tell you but then I’d have to...” OK, OK. Keep it a secret, but keep ’em coming. The biscuits swim in a coconut-milk gravy that’s aromatic with fresh herbs and thick with fresh mushrooms. Substantial and filling, for sure, it’s tantalizing to the tongue, too.
Moving on to lunch: With indoor and outdoor seating, there’s space for a leisurely midday meal even if the counter’s bustling with to-go orders. For anyone who loves dining out, but also wishes there were “healthier” choices, Sweet Elizabeth’s fits the bill. Veggie bowls, fresh vegetable sandwiches on housemade focaccia, salads and soup populate the daily menu. I tend to go for the lunch special: For $18.50, choose two items from the café menu. A soup and sandwich are my go-to. On my most recent visit, the bright and veggie-filled creamy soup starred red lentils, sweet potatoes, butternut squash, carrots and turmeric all topped off with crunchy, housemade croutons. The sandwich — pickled veggies (house coleslaw), avocado and leafy greens pressed between two generous pieces of rosemary- and garlic-infused focaccia — shows substantial in size and flavor. Pickling is a method that brings out the umami (savory) essence of vegetables, making this meatless handheld meaty. As does the thin but impactful layer of parsley pesto
lightly spread on both sides of the focaccia.
Both the parsley pesto (starring roasted pumpkin seeds, garlic and olive oil, in addition to the leafy herb) and the focaccia show up again in the form of pizza, for $19. Also available to enjoy in the café, I like to get it par-baked to make at home, as this easily serves two, and my husband, who eats a little less “whole foods” than I, can add vegan meat to his portion. The ’za comes with marinara or parsley pesto (I order half and half) and is heaping with fresh vegetables, including leafy greens and mushrooms. Once home, bake it for 10 to 15 minutes and dig into a wholesome, yet still so comforting meal. In addition to prepared mixes, baked foods and fresh, whole-food meals, Sweet Elizabeth’s takes special orders that include cakes (birthday, wedding, graduation) which are ideal for handling a crowd without a worry for individual allergies.
Welcome home, Durham family! It’s like you never left.
Bunzys and ’za
Speaking of something for everyone: B&B’s - Bunzy’s & Booze (bunzysandbooze.com) opened recently and they are crushing the vegan game. I have been a fan since discovering them last year at Switchbacks FC matches as the lone vegan option in the stadium. The brick-and-mortar menu of bunzys (stuffed yeast dough pockets) and pizza offers plenty of plant-based options. Two vegan bunzys — the Veg-Head and the Philly — and five plant-based pizzas are available. (I’m partial to the Veg-Head and the olive.) B&B’s is a great go-to when multivore dining parties are looking for that one spot that serves everyone well. Pair your pizza or a comforting bunzy with a craft (or crap) beer, and hit up that jukebox!