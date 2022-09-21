Two Mile Brewing holds the distinction of being “America’s highest brewery” — and to be clear, since we’re in Colorado, the outfit isn’t talking about being stoned AF on the job. Nope, it’s the altitude: roughly 10,150 feet, almost double Denver’s thin air. While that claim makes it a novelty to grab a pint and/or bite here — as we did while passing through on a weekend getaway — there’s personality on display that’s more worthwhile. Two Mile’s the kind of irreverent place that posts its negative online reviews in large print next to the service counter: “The place serves warm garbage!” (One star.) And the type of place that bothered to print a pandemic joke (related to the on-site dining cessation) as a banner over the bar: “We opened in March 2020 ... and June 2020.”
Just as I’m starting to wonder why half of the food menu’s blacked out (at lunchtime on a weekend) and there’s only four beers available on what appears to be a 10-tap system, I get to chatting with the bartender who explains that Leadville’s experiencing a labor crisis, so they’re so short-staffed they have to close on certain days just to be able to brew on their seven-barrel system — they’re behind keeping up with demand. He says it’s the familiar mountain town conundrum, where cost of living has skyrocketed (particularly after the pandemic brought a wave of new residents), while there’s no affordable housing for (underpaid) would-be workers, so there just aren’t employees to be found. Breweries can be societal bellwethers; and at a nearby coffee shop (named Zero Day — would recommend) we hear the barista say he’s gotta close shop and head to his next job — more proof of what it takes to hack it here.
Anyway, the bartender emphasizes “we are a brewery first,” as if to say the food’s just in service of the requisite bites on the premises, but we’re actually quite content with our Brewbano and Chicken Cordon Breu. (See: funny people.) The first, a Cubano spinoff on a panini-pressed hoagie roll, misses only pickles (out of inventory this day) but sports a rockin’ house beer mustard that’s also the highlight of the toothsome potato salad side. Again that tangy-sweet mustard (made with the house porter) makes the most of a pairing with some crunchy battered chicken pieces served with deli ham and melted Swiss on an open-face bun for the Cordon Breu. As for the limited brews we were able to get on a taster paddle: a session wheat’s the easy-drinking light favorite on a day that’s particularly hot with high-altitude sun intensity. The Leadville Lager’s totally serviceable, stylistically crisp and equally enjoyable for the weather. A second lager, a German-style Maibock, holds a nice bitterness countered by a faint, bready sweetness. And the Poverty Flats Porter bears a lovely roasty-smoky essence, with chocolate and coffee notes, thanks to a seven-malt recipe that Two Mile calls “a paean to gluten.” They’re all a relatively low ABV: 4.4, 4.8 and 5.2 percent for the wheat, lager and porter, respectively, with the Maibock weighing in at 6.4 percent. So you may be high, but you shouldn’t get drunk.