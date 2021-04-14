On March 31, Colorado Springs media outlets and local social media threads went bananas over the announcement of Whataburger planning to open off the Springs’ Interquest corridor come fall, 2021.
People posted odes, mini love letters and superlative statements in ALL CAPS, lavishing praise on aspects such as spicy ketchup. It was like the proclamation that Christ himself was coming but, you know, in that Instagram-era, foodie way.
I initially observed, then shrugged and finally sought counsel from a trusted former Austinite for cultural back story, as the franchise hails from Texas. And I ultimately got grumpy. Why? Because I’m an A-hole food critic, firstly, and one employed by an alternative newsweekly, importantly. It’s in my nature. All journalists’ jobs should be to question things; the remaining alt weekly ones of us out there tend to take the further step of being acerbic, because someone still has to call bullshit on bigger institutions — in this case, corporate food entities.
Whataburger is another chain with another cult following that’s arguably not well deserved (according to the Austinite, who has only fealty to childhood memories of the place, i.e. nostalgia, more than a fondness for the flavors on display). I haven’t eaten there, so I can’t say personally with my own palate. So I’m not here to bash what I don’t know. (I missed an opportunity to become informed on a recent connection in the Dallas airport, where I did witness an insanely long line for a Whataburger kiosk.)
What I am doing is employing Whataburger as a symbol of chain culture at-large.
When In-N-Out recently opened in the Springs, the hype was even bigger, and hours-long lines sprawled for blocks (seemingly wiping out any air quality gains we were making with less traffic on the roads during the quarantine, thanks to idling engines). Were people that bored? Was it really worth the wait? Some said yes, methinks justifying their decision to endure such a long queue — there are basic social psychology principles that apply.
What was most disappointing to see during this time was how our area kitchens continued to struggle for survival, while our town’s residents signaled that they cared more about chain fast food burgers than making sure we would have a vibrant local food scene still standing once the virus settled down. We vote with our dollars.
Sure, there’s a place for some chains in our city, particularly near interstate exits for travelers on the go. In fairness, they do employ people, and sometimes they even act in ways our locals do (like giving back to area nonprofits, at least during media openings). But remember that much less money stays in the local economy when spent at chains than at local shops.
Data abounds, with various metrics, and one that stood out to me during a cursory search reported that money spent locally generates more than three times the wealth for the local economy in comparison to chain-owned businesses, who pay out franchise fees, etc. (I couldn’t resist calling out the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC for tweeting: “COS’s newest burger joint has become notorious for making sure its fans are TRULY dedicated. Have you proven yourself yet? #COS #InNOut.” I’m not sure how that’s “root[ing] for the home team” as outlined in their values statements.)
So my question is: How many chains do we really need per capita here? How many is too many? In-N-Out already has plans for another location and presumptions are Whataburger won’t stop at one spot either. Kristy Kreme is coming back. Wienerschnitzel (the hot dog equivalent of In-N-Out according to a recent Gazette article) will open soon. El Pollo Loco has plans for us.
Then there’s the regional chains with fewer locations, like Mici Handcrafted Italian, which won’t be small for long. Five-store Mici is just the latest Denver-born concept to bleed south to the Springs with plans for locations plural. Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar exemplifies how smaller, fine dining restaurants already tested in savvier cities will steamroll our marketplace if they so choose. Jax’s parent company, Boulder-based Big Red F, boasts many locations between its five concepts, which I personally enjoy. (My colleague Griffin Swartzell offered continuing commentary in his recent White Pie review on the “Denverization” we’ve already observed with Dos Santos and Atomic Cowboy, which we have jointly lauded for elevating the bar in certain ways.)
In late March I attended the media preview for Birdcall, another growing Denver chain, and I rather liked it, noting how their model could revolutionize fast food. That’s because they’re trying to support local growers and producers in a meaningful way while undertaking the high demand of volume sales, and they’re self-guiding with a social-impact mindset (1-percent back, a zero waste mission and meals for frontline pandemic workers). If more chains would do something similar rather than uphold the broken industrial food system in the U.S. (read: inhumane factory farms, poor labor conditions, environmental disasters, unsustainable growth in a limited resource world) I might not have as much beef with them. But they perpetuate the cheap meal at all costs, other than the true cost we should be paying, as with fossil fuels. Though it’s dated March, 2013, area activist Mike Callicrate’s article “Tapeworm economy threatens food supply” on his No-Bull Food News blog couldn’t be more timely, especially taking into account the pandemic and systemic vulnerabilities it exposed. He writes: “This ravenous corporate tapeworm has sucked the life out of Rural America; it must die for us to live. Let’s stop feeding it.”
Some might question what’s best for disadvantaged communities where food deserts persist. But what’s affordable in the short term to fill a hungry belly has a much more costly long term health impact.
My other gripe about chains: unique culture. When all of America looks the same, aside from limited pockets of indie eateries and small-town mom and pops, what will be special about travel in terms of food and drink experiences? People have long opined on whether we need a Starbucks on every block, or Chipotle or McDonald’s; pick your brand.
Back to our symbol: Wasn’t it special to be in Texas so you could nab a Whataburger on its home turf and enjoy something in a limited capacity, making it cherished because you can’t just drive down the block to grab it whenever you want? Going to Texas, if you’re that person, was extra cool because you knew you could make a mission to get that burger, just as in California you may have taken time out to hit an In-N-Out. Will the hype survive the mass-market spread of all these brands? Will they still be special, or become old hat?
Actually, I don’t care about the answer to that question because I would feel no sympathy in the matter. They’re chains.
Let’s conclude by talking about Colorado Springs and where we want our food scene to go. What we want our identity to be as a city, and where we want to spend our dollars as consumers to vote our conscience. Our town leaders seem bent on endless growth and don’t mind that we’ll be the next Denver, with costs driven up, people priced out and streets clogged with traffic like arteries clogged with fast food cholesterol. Is this the city you want to live in still in 5, 10, 20 years — or will you flee for quieter pastures?
Take a moment to reflect on the growth of chain food here, and decide if you wish to be complicit or part of a resistance. It’s simple. Being complicit means following hype from spot to spot with each opening — perhaps becoming a regular at many corporate chains, rarely making the effort to shop local. Joining the resistance is intentionally spending dollars with independent outfits, knowing it will financially feed our community and help us retain a sense of a unique identity. I could name-drop all our historic, iconic spots here, but the list would be too long. Those are the places under threat by chain culture.
Find me any chain item and I can find you a local rival — and in most cases a far superior product for not too much more money. We can do all these things for ourselves better, bolster our own kitchens, bring forth new creative chefs, and elevate our scene from within. We can do better than be steamrolled from the outside. The question is, do we care to?
So what about Whataburger? My problem isn’t just with them — it’s with what they represent, and the approaching storm clouds over Pikes Peak as they and their ilk line up to fill our last real estate cavities with silly corporate slogans, calorie-bloated foods and some sense of false belonging based on buying into highly processed hype.
My chef pal Shane Lyons said it best in his heartfelt opinion column in the Indy this past December: “Regardless of how many waves crash on our beach, we must take care to protect the line in the sand.”
That in mind, I’d rather try Whataburger next time I’m in Texas.