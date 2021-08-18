When I want mead, what I want is not what Antelope Ridge Mead makes. Their brews, which get most of their fermentable sugars from honey, explore what can be called mead in unique ways, leaning heavily on added fruit more than on the honey itself. It’s so different that my first reaction was blanket disappointment, and while I’m still not a fan, in this case that’s because of my own preferences.
When the Indy food team writes a review, we work to tell the stories of the people who make the food and drink that we sometimes enjoy — in this case see Side Dish, June 23 for the backstory here — and we offer wider context that includes our impressions of the items.
In some cases, there’s a clear problem with the food and/or drink, though we try to give grace for the fact that the people who make and serve what we’re eating are just as incurably human as the rest of us. But at day’s end, what we feel is the most valuable thing we can share is our honest opinions.
So in my opinion, the nine meads we sample at Antelope Ridge are too sweet and, with what’s on tap when we visit, don’t showcase much of the flavor of the honey itself. To be fair, Antelope Ridge’s staff is forthcoming with the fact that they make sweet mead, not dry mead. Paraphrasing conversations that brewer Daniel Kesterson had with us and other customers on our visit, they’re not just selling alcoholic pancake syrups here.
Rather, with meads like their Direct Currant blackcurrant, they’re pairing a lot of sugar with powerful tartness. Said mead sips — and it is most definitely a sipper — intense and thick, finishing with a bitter kick. The intense tartness of blackcurrant pairs better than, say, the Maui Sunset pineapple-mango-orange mead, which makes us think of a Tiki drink that needs a shake with ice to spread it out. Citra X mead, made with Citra hops and the juice and zest of Meyer lemons, has a sound balance to it, but the honey itself doesn’t add much that we can taste. Worth noting, they do not have a straight honey mead when we visit, which again makes it difficult to establish a baseline. Though we’re curious what the oak-aged, no-fruit mead Kesterson has in the works will taste like.
The above-mentioned meads were all fermented with wine yeast, but Antelope Ridge stands out also with the Conflux mead series, all of which are made with beer yeast and clock in around 6 percent ABV. They’re lightly carbonated and, while very sweet, have a little more space to breathe. A grape and peanut butter mead tastes like a Nutter Butter chased with communion wine, and not in a bad way. A cherry limeade mead, again very sweet, gets enough bitterness from lime peel and lime juice tartness to stand out. And Tart Cherry-Apple bears a great late-summer/autumn flavor profile that we’d also dig warmed up on a cold October night.
Whether or not I like Antelope Ridge’s mead, it does prove different and interesting. Just because I’m not a fan doesn’t mean you won’t be.