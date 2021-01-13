Three-and-a-half-year-old Antojitos Mexicanos is named after Carolina Tello, who operates the shop and also sells tamales from a tent on Sundays in summertime near the flea market off Platte Avenue. She’s from the coastal state of Nayarit northwest of Guadalajara (if you’ve ventured north of Puerto Vallarta to the trendy expat/vacay spot Sayulita you’ve entered its southwest corner).
“Antojitos” are small snacks or street treats, everything from aguas frescas (fruit drinks), licuados (smoothies) and paletas (popsicles) to elotes (dressy corn). We opt for a beautifully presented sandia loca, which is a cored watermelon filled with pineapple, cantaloupe and some of the watermelon doused in chamoy, Tajín and a spicier cayenne dusting for $10. It feels out of season to eat on a cold winter day (making us pine for a beach trip), but it’s refreshing and warming from the spice nonetheless.
Even sweeter, we also nab an escamocha, a word that means “leftovers” but usually refers to a fruit salad. In this case that’s slices of apple, cantaloupe and strawberry doused in housemade sweet cream topped with granola, coconut flakes and a choice of ice cream — we go caramel for the win and need a nap afterwards to deal with the sugar crash.