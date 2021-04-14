Asian Express bills itself as Chinese and Thai food, but only a couple of their dozen menu items are Thai; the majority are common Chinese dishes like General Tso, Hunan or sweet-and-sour chicken.
Think of food-court fare on wheels, no frills, and on par with anything you’d have delivered. The truck has thoughtfully placed an MSG warning on the menu, noting sauces are pre-made for service and can’t be made MSG-free. But we are able to order the fried rice with beef and pad thai with chicken (a fair $9 each considering sizable portions) sans the sodium flavor enhancer. The rice is mostly that, with just a sparse flecking of chopped veggies and enough thin-sliced, chewy beef hunks to feel appropriate and hearty.
It’s better with provided sriracha and soy sauces, and we have enough left over to stretch it the next morning as breakfast fried rice with eggs. The pad thai rates generic but decent — more like what you find at Asian-catch-all eateries than at a dedicated Thai spot.
It’s overly oily and faintly spicy, bearing broccoli, bean shoots, chives, chopped peanuts and not very many bits of fried egg. Still, it’s enjoyable enough alongside beers at Red Swing Brewhouse, where we’re told they’ll be a regular guest.