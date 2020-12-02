Ikko recently opened next to Pho Lu’u. Its modern dining room features gray flooring and chocolate-colored chairs and vinyl booths that face an open sushi counter adorned with giant white tiles. Decor is minimal: some fish prints and woodblock geisha portraits. Sushi platters arrive with dry ice exhaling vapor plumes from a shot glass next to a tangle of daikon radish shavings encapsulating a color-changing LED light.
A basic miso soup comes with green onion, seaweed and tiny tofu cubes, followed by an iceberg lettuce salad with a creamy, zingy Asian dressing, each complimentary. Saving a couple bucks off ordering à la carte, I get the Maki Combo Special A for $20.95: a roll from “chef’s special roll” section and two from the maki and temaki lists. An eel cucumber roll tastes mild, sweet and read as written, while spicy salmon bears a mushy texture and little heat.
The Angry Dragon doesn’t bother to look like one aside from one end hosting tempura-fried prawn tails pointing skyward (many places construct a face from garnishes). A heavy panko dusting tops (not-)spicy krab meat doused in eel sauce on the roll’s exterior with (not very-)spicy tuna, avocado and firm tempura shrimp inside.