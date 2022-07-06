I find myself Downtown with a craving for sushi. Plenty of choices, right? I could easily spend an hour (or more) reading reviews and comparing notes, perhaps making pie charts and spreadsheets.
Instead, I walk into Awi Sushi, which recently expanded from their University Village location (and has plans for a third spot off Interquest Parkway). Right off the bat, I love their menu. It tells you exactly what to expect inside and outside the rice, accompanied by a photo. No guessing. More info means better decisions.
First up, a spicy tuna roll. Nothing fancy. The ratio of tuna to cucumber balances nicely on the tongue. The spice level is subtle and mild, more of a lingering warmth on the back of your palate after you’ve eaten a piece. Next: the Maui Roll. This sounds like no sushi I’ve ever had before. The interior includes salmon, white tune, cucumber and pineapple. (For the record, yes, I will eat pineapple on some pizza. But in sushi?) The outside is more tuna, a bit of mango with white sauce, and coconut flakes.
I can now say I don’t like coconut on my sushi. Don’t get me wrong, it’s not buried in a snowy mound of coconut. But I found both the sweetness and the texture off-putting. However, the pineapple and the mango play well together with the fish, adding a fresh pop to the briny bite. Dipping a piece in the salty soy sauce added an umami element that made the whole concept come together. Still wanting something new and different, I try the Rock N Roll.
The delectable interior holds spicy tuna, crab meat, white fish and avocado. But there’s no rice here. Thinly sliced cucumber wraps the roll, drizzled with a touch of sweet white sauce. This ranks as the most refreshing sushi roll I’ve ever had. There’s a hint of smoke in the filling. The sliced cucumbers give a great, hefty crunch you don’t usually get with sushi, and the contrast of textures with the sweet fish may make you wish every sushi roll could be wrapped this way.