Seafood and steak spot Bonny & Read’s expansion into sushi has happened with the deliberate decor typical of a Joseph Campana project, complete with an atmospheric purple light and white-blossomed cherry trees in a dedicated second dining room with its own bar.
In addition to sushi and Japanese-inspired cocktails, the menu includes a few cooked offerings, which is nice for dining parties with mixed tastes. Joining the team of head chef Suzie Nichols and sous chef Nick Marrs is head sushi chef Phonephet Southichack, whose creations impressed us on our visit.
The vegan caterpillar roll’s filling of tempura asparagus and sweet potato comes topped with avocado and vegan spicy mayo. Its flavor makes us think of sushi — it’s not veggie-first so much as it is balanced and light, yet warm, thanks to the tempura and the fat and mild heat of the mayo, and the sweet potato adds a big crunch.
The dragonfly roll manages to include pineapple in the middle that doesn’t take over the whole roll. It’s paired with blackened yellowtail and jalapeño inside, and the roll’s topped with avocado, non-blackened yellowtail, red onion, micro cilantro, gold tobiko and yuzu dressing.
It’s the more vegetal of the two, light and clean with a lingering finish from the raw red onion. Not cheap, but not bad.