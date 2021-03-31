Where Murray Boulevard dead-ends at South Carefree Circle, it’s pretty quiet, which makes Back on the Boulevard feel almost perfectly Cheers-y. Hell, we all but expect Ted Danson to walk out of the bathroom while we’re waiting for our order: a slopper and a pulled pork sandwich.
We’re happy to see Axe and the Oak whiskey behind the bar and beers on tap from Red Leg and Goat Patch breweries. There are flat-screen televisions for sports fans, but not so many that it’s impossible to focus elsewhere in the room.
The slopper may not have the most flavorful beef patty we’ve had, but it’s not bland, and it’s got a good grill char flavor that plays well with the small amount of flavorful green chile sauce. Topping diced tomato and pickled jalapeños add flavor.
A side of coleslaw has fresh veggies but a dire lack of seasoning. The meat in the pulled pork sandwich gets topped with a massive amount of melted cheddar and some competently executed onion rings, and it’s moistened with a sweet, straightforward KC Masterpiece-style sauce. Sweet potato fries rate excellent, perfectly cooked. All told, while nothing amazes us, it’s all executed well enough for a neighborhood bar.