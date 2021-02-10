On the Boulevard ran from 1999 to the fall of 2020 under original owner Conrad Thalhammer, but has been reborn as Back on the Boulevard with new business partners Charles Netzler and Mattie Gullixson joining Thalhammer. (She’s also the program director for Secure the Vote at the National Cybersecurity Center, and her husband, Shawn, is District 11 School Board president.)
“COVID made us all more aware of how much we miss these kinds of neighborhood places,” she says, noting she grew up just a block away and still lives within 10 minutes.
The team’s brightened the space with fresh paint and a new mural, she says, and added vintage Colorado Springs photos that play into embracing a city-proud theme. Cocktail names pay homage to characters in history, from Katharine Lee Bates to Ron Stallworth (of BlacKkKlansman fame).
Taps host beers from area breweries like Goat Patch, Red Leg and Bristol, and Hold Fast coffee now flows on drip, with local spirits present as well. The more condensed food menu is essentially new, she says, noting collaboration between the line cooks and a new GM with ownership input.
She says feedback from their recent opening weekend was strong for their boneless chicken wings, burgers, chicken-fried steak and fish ‘n’ chips, plus the Mark Anthony’s Pretzels starter.