Bad Ass Coffee opened around the turn of the new year, near Antler Creek Golf Course, as only the second Colorado store among 30 current locations nationwide.
The company started in 1989 on Hawaii’s big island, started franchising in 1995 (this location’s a locally owned franchise), and was acquired in 2019 by Royal Aloha Coffee Company in Centennial.
Denver got its first location in October, and the brand has an ambitious plan for 150 new locations in the next five years. It’s hard to imagine with all that growth that supply of coveted Kona coffee beans will be able to meet future demand — a 12-ounce retail bag here currently goes for $59. Kona beans, grown in rich soil on volcanic slopes, are among the most expensive in the world (up there with Indonesian kopi luwak, which I tried in Bali and found overrated).
They’re handpicked, versus mechanically, allowing for even bean sizing with batching, and carried down the hills by donkeys traditionally (hence the tribute name, Bad Ass). Labor cost is high, and scarcity has increased due to bug infestation and disease, meaning lost product. To refamiliarize myself with it, I pay $5.50 for a 12-ounce French press pour (the way they offer it) of 100-percent Kona brew, though other house blends feature just 10 percent Kona and there’s other 100 percent varietals like a Kauai and some international bean blends utilized too.
As for my cup of the good stuff, I don’t mind paying around what a fancy latte now commonly costs at craft coffee shops everywhere, though I can’t say I’m tempted to shell out that $59 for a bag for home. The coffee’s amazingly smooth and not bitter at all, thin textured but robust flavored, just a great pure coffee taste. The French press isn’t the most precise and sophisticated extraction method, but it’s surprisingly effective in this context. Credit due: Few chain places make a basic cup of coffee this good. I almost feel bad when I dunk a chocolate biscotti (from Texas-based Flour Child) into the Kona (is that just wrong?), but only for a moment, because it’s a damn delicious bite saturated by a world-renowned java (how could that be wrong?). I also nab a 12-ounce cappuccino with oat milk, made with a medium-to-dark-roast house espresso blend that I’m told is close to their breakfast blend, and it drinks wholly decent. I skip breakfast and lunch sandwiches in favor of some other packaged treats: two bars of Aloha brand (manufactured in Littleton), organic, plant-based brown rice and pumpkin seed protein bars, a peanut butter chocolate chip and a coconut chocolate almond flavor.
They both chew soft and non-tacky/sticky, the peanut butter slightly drier but flavor-true, while the other evokes an Almond Joy or Mounds bar, but with much less sweetness, only 4 grams of sugar (the PB being only 5 grams). I sip and snack comfortably at a table amidst sea-blue-painted walls with photos of surfboards, ocean waves, island flora and, of course, donkeys; the staff loudly greets each new customer arrival with a chipper-enough “aloha!”