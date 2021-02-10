After considering a brick-and-mortar, best friends Sarah Moss and Michael Foster filed paperwork to open Baked & Loaded Taters last July. Moss, who previously worked at a hair salon, and Foster, who left a 20-year insurance career before COVID lockdowns began, collaborated on most of the recipes they serve, including their pulled pork.
We try it in two forms: on a pork green chile potato and in a Big Kid Grilled Cheese. The former sees pork, green chile and optional toppings including sour cream making the tender tuber disappear in its to-go box.
Said pork’s tender, and though the green chile heat could be generously described as mild, the peppers’ flavor holds up and adds some of those flavors that make green chilies great; get jalapeños or use one among Foster’s rainbow of hot sauces for actual heat.
The grilled cheese comes on thick Texas toast. Its pork picks up texture from griddle time, and with the sweet, smoky barbecue sauce, it makes the American cheese a bit player — not a bad thing at all. Don’t miss the homemade brownies, though, which wow with rich, fudgy texture and an impressive chocolate taste.