Yeah, about that name... count me among the many who were surprised that the guys behind this new brewery — Brian and Riley Shute and Jordan Oswald — didn’t stop at a joke and actually went with Batch Slapped. Our local Focus on the Beer bloggers already expressed concern over the connotations, and one of my beer-devoted female friends refuses to visit the spot, calling it misogynistic, especially in light of last year’s #MeToo-like recocking in the beer world.
I don’t further press the matter with the guys, but I do spend nearly a half hour each with Brian and Jordan, going over tasting notes for a trio of taster flights ($12 each for four, 4-ounce pours), and I can report that branding decisions aside, they’re easygoing, friendly and informative guys who do know their respective crafts. Jordan’s head brewer, with nearly a decade in the biz, including time at Rocky Mountain Brewing. Brian also brings years of experience to overseeing the cidery operations. I sip between four then-available ciders, three uncarbonated sneak peeks of soon-to-release ones, around 10 house beers on tap at that moment, plus five mini samples from the test LAB (available only to annual Lab Rat members for $260, which includes many perks — I get media access). Which is to say I take so many notes I could fill a page, so I’m playing it broad brushstrokes and biggest impressions here.
Ciders first: I learn that they start with Michigan-grown MacIntosh apples and cane sugar, and nutrient proteins to excite the yeast. They barrel age a month, and undergo secondary fermentation and cold crash for a week, ultimately achieving slightly higher-than-average ABV (6 percent) and drier, less-sweet style. Not all nail their flavorings, like a piña colada with a great nose but not much coconut element. But some shine. A blood orange is like fresh-squeezed juice, mimosa-like too; the sweeter pear-cinnamon (a pear base, no apple) invokes gritty pear texture and holds nice cinnamon burn; a mango habanero holds a sneaky back bite; and a blackberry Mexican vanilla kicks ass, making us think of a vanilla-tip cigar somehow. Good showing.
To beers: Jordan says he likes to “play with beer,” so nothing’s sacred style-wise. Best example: a strangely drinkable Mac N Cheese Blonde Ale (brewed as a lost-bet challenge for a buddy’s wedding), made with noodles in the mash, cheese in the boil and nacho cheese popcorn seasoning on the secondary ferment. It tastes like a light beer with a starchy body and a Doritos aftertaste, refreshing and oddly good when blended with the pickle pilsner, cuz yes that’s a thing too, like the jar juice. A smoked peach blonde starts with smoked German malts and fruit purée, finishing smoky sweet and balanced. There’s a decent, dry Champagne ale, an OK tart pineapple milkshake sour, and sweet hazelnut chocolate milk stout that when drunk alongside or blended with the pancake cream ale tastes like breakfast in a glass. The pancake’s the first of the LAB brews I try, made with Krusteaz mix and tasting a little like a plain Eggo, with maple syrup leading the nose. Fun. There’s also a respectable cucumber-kiwi sour and hugely fruity passionfruit-guava pale ale. And lastly, a sweet and also morning-appropriate Javalicious Irish Cream Coffee Stout made with liqueur in the boil, some dark-roast Peet’s, and roasted barley amidst the grain bill. Viewed as micro-batch experiments, they’re pretty interesting and entertaining.