Meet the brew boss, same as the old boss. Brady Hossfeld, head brewer, stayed on when Gold Camp Brewing Co. changed names and leadership in 2020, and while he’s carried over some beer concepts, he’s retuned every recipe. The Peach Tea Blonde ale has been noticeably reworked from when we tried its last Gold Camp incarnation. It’s made with actual peach tea, which we noted was aggressively artificial, and that’s been mellowed out and blended in to a better balance of malt sweetness and tannins.
The brew recently took third place from local beer blog Focus on the Beer’s 2020 Best of Beer in the gateway craft category; it’s cool to know that the rework’s been well-received by more than just beer nerds like yours truly. Still, the chai blonde ale’s huge spice bouquet sticks out a little more prominently in our minds, cardamom and cinnamon leading a beautifully balanced spice blend that’s right in the middle of “sweet” and “spicy” chai blends.
We also try the Black Spinnel Russian Imperial Stout, which clocks in at 8.9 percent ABV and fills the mouth with big, dark roasty and toasty malt notes that, while not the smoothest finish we’ve had, scratch the big, dark beer itch and beat back the winter cold just fine. Well done.