We’re expecting a snack and ice cream bar when we stop by Fruitland. We aren’t at all prepared for the delicate, intricate gelatin desserts in the refrigerator case, which we sadly only notice on the way out.
The ones in stock, about 3 inches across, look like flowers under glass, so carefully and beautifully made we have to ask where chef/co-owner Raquel Estrada Ruiz studied patisserie. (Turns out, she’s self-taught!) Before we’re done reeling, our order — one biónico con fruta and one elote — is ready to go. The elote rates fine, with plenty of Tajín and cotija cheese crumbles but not as much citrus to cut it as we’d like.
But the former dish, a Mexican-style fruit bowl, impresses with sheer mass alone. There’s strawberry, pineapple, melon and banana in a foam to-go container, sauced with a thinned condensed milk, topped with granola and finished with homemade whipped cream and neon-red cherries. Only complaint: The whipped cream’s somewhat over-whipped to a buttery consistency, more prominent because it’s not very sweet (not that it needs to be).