Bell Brothers Brewing grand opens at 2 p.m. December 31 at 114 N. Tejon Street. (And the party will go past the new year mark, until 1 a.m.)
Here's the backstory on the spot, from my earlier reporting this past July.
I got a preview ahead of the opening, on December 30, as the Bell brothers (Cody and Curtis) were completing staff training and giving brewhouse tours.
As with OCC Brewing's initial opening, Bell Brothers has had to open without their brewhouse fully online — the basic delays of paperwork and such. (Read: bureaucratic runaround that's often a barrier to businesses — my words not theirs.)
They have however managed to get four of their flagship beers onto a quarter of their existing taps. That's thanks to beers contract brewed for them by pals at Pikes Peak Brewing and Peaks N Pines Brewery (who are represented on some of the guest taps as well).
The Ohm's Law-ger was a favorite of ours, notably sweet (as described) from corn and a really easy drinking, light brew. The house hazy IPA stands to showcase Australian hops — and if we don't detect as much of the tropical notes we anticipated it may be because some slight differences in the contract brewing process versus what's gonna happen soon in-house. Cody Bell says he notices only subtle differences in what we're drinking versus his prior homebrew's flavors. He hopes to have house beers on taps around mid to late January.
The Co Dunkel's got a coffee-evoking roasty-toasty flavor with described toffee notes, and the Percussive Method Stout has a molasses vibe with sweet fruit elements, topping the ABV out at 7.9 percent (whereas the others are in the 5 to 6 percent range). Beer prices are hard to beat, with the house flagships priced at $5 for a pint or $2.50 for a half-pint. Tasting paddles are only $5 as well (a huge value over most in town that have skyrocketed past $10).
Bell Brothers offers a small bites menu of a couple apps and salads respectively and a few panini sandwiches, plus Sasquatch Cookies for dessert. Here's some photos from our stop-by:
