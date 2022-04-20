Belmont Whisky House aims to be open around the beginning of July, operated by Shannon and Bobby Jackson. Shannon’s the bar and event manager at Black Bear Distillery and an administrative assistant at Paragon Culinary School. Bobby is Black Bear’s distillery manager and a lead instructor at Paragon. Their plan, she says, is to predominantly spotlight unique and rare whiskeys, including a hearty selection of scotches and bourbons.
But despite calling themselves a whiskey house, they do plan to carry other fine spirits, ranging from brandies and cognacs to rums and tequilas, plus area craft beers (none on draft, but brews like nearby Paradox Beer Company releases) and international wines (aiming for exclusive-to-town labels). Shannon says the focus will be on neat pours rather than an expansive cocktail list, though it’s safe to expect a specialty Old Fashioned available at all times and seasonal specials, like mint juleps around the Kentucky Derby.
On that note, no, “Belmont” doesn’t pay tribute to the famed annual horse racing event, held at Belmont Park in New York, but to Dr. William Bell, who founded Woodland Park and Manitou Springs. For a short time, before it became Woodland Park, the town was named Belmont. The Jacksons are working on getting historical images reproduced from area archives as decorations, alongside comfy couches and bar stools for a “quiet atmosphere.” Since legally they must offer something to eat, food trucks will serve off their back patio.