I'll preface the brief list you're about to read with a disclaimer: I'm not a big list guy. Especially when it comes to bar/restaurant lists.
In brief, I tend to feel that many online lists are empty clickbait; they're often compiled by non-experts (such as out of towners at major media outlets who fly in and out and slap something together without any real, local insight); and the Springs has such a longstanding problem with consistency (I've noted this many times before) that sometimes lists built upon months-old visits might be outdated, unless time and budget was made for re-visiting and verifying all. (Not gonna happen.)
So, you could say I question their accuracy — and yeah, in the end they're subjective so whatever.
So why are you doing a damn list, then, you might wisely ask?
Well, call it a whim, and I'm producing it fast enough before I change my mind. But I had an itch to call out the spots that I found most appealing this year, or excellent, or awesome in whatever way. Two of my choices were actually first reviewed by my colleagues, but I made personal visits later to glean my own opinion, and quickly agreed with their assessments.
So here — again, before I change my mind — is a terse Top 5 new openings in the area for 2022, as I see it, with links to the full reviews and just a blip of framework commentary.
I'm not choosing to rank them 1 through 5 ... but presenting them in a random order. I should also note that nothing on our readers' list for the Indy Best Of this year happened to make my list. I don't write mine to disagree with theirs (a past worry at the editorial/publishing level at the Indy, and something that's long stayed my hand), and I respect their votes fully. So consider my choices just an addendum to theirs. One could even argue that my list is objectively just an assessment of what I and my colleagues spoke most highly of were we to stack every week's reviews side by side.
Anyway, here goes:
• Tokki: Great atmosphere and style, fun cocktails, good Korean/Japanese small plates, and super personable owners. Lingering flavor in memory: the Thai spiced old fashioned cocktail.
• Milagros Cocina Mexicana: The polenta tres quesos and the huitlacoche quesadilla. Enough said. Other than noting fabulous tequila and mezcal drinks and wide, finer Mexican menu.
• Fern's Diner & Drinkery: J.L. Fields (our vegan reviewer) was spot on. Fern's appeals to omnivores too because the plant-based adaptations of diner classics are excellent. And the place is full of character, unexpected in its locale.
• Mountainara: M.B. Partlow (who reviewed this one for the Indy) had a "culinary epiphany" here. Chef/owner Roberto Calcagno formerly ran Basil & Barley, and is from Genoa, Italy — the food here's legit. Do get the pesto. And keep an eye out for what he and his wife Elizabeth will do next, when they reopen Swiss Chalet (which they just purchased) early in 2023. I have high hopes based on my meals here.
• Vine & Wheel: The best service I've had from a sommelier in memory, if not ever — thank you Trystan. For wine and cheese lovers; an elegant atmosphere. Charcuterie and small plates. And I must make a disclaimer for those who're going to hone in on this: Yes, it's quite an odd year to see two openings from the same restaurant group, which I reviewed with such disparate ratings. While Vine & Wheel earns its way to top of the class, Trainwreck ranked bottom, inspiring a rebuttal, an internally and externally controversial opinion piece by our publisher, and ongoing community dialogue amongst engaged food-and-drink folks in and outside the industry. (It's made me some degree of both pariah and cult hero, judging by extensive online comments, including a lively Dec. 14 thread on the Indy's Facebook page.) I stand by my reviews of both spots.
Lastly, I'll say that if you disagree with me, or think I've left out a deserving spot, please comment to let me know.