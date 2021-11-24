Bird Tree Cafe just released a fully overhauled menu, moving away from all-day offerings to a separate breakfast menu till noon and a shared lunch/dinner menu (which launches at 11 a.m. for an hour of overlap). Choice Restaurant Concepts’ Corporate Executive Chef Noah Siebenaller, who also recently reworked menus at Mood and Districtelleven, says he’s going for a “casual café” vibe, “somewhat elevated with artisan food, but not too high end, still comfortable and approachable.”
A few items created by Bird Tree manager Allie Johnstone (recent Indy bronze winner for Best Barista) from the prior menu have survived, with updates from Siebenaller, such as the Pesto Manifesto and Wake N’ Bacon breakfast sandwiches. New morning plates include biscuits and gravy, a yogurt parfait, and a big breakfast burrito with an optional house pork green chile smothering. Johnstone’s also finalizing a whole new cocktail menu.
As for the lunch and dinner list, look for flatbreads like an Italian with house meatballs, a vegetarian and a Chef’s Choice with charcuterie slices, arugula, Espelette pepper and bourbon honey. Sandwiches will include a pastrami Reuben, pork belly bahn mi, muffaletta, and double-decker club. A traditional garden plus chicken on bibb lettuce with fixings are among salad choices, which also offer a build-your-own quinoa bowl over greens with a choice of toppings.