The former Stagecoach Inn now hosts the forgettably named Manitou Eatery, and the new ownership offers something scarcely seen and highly sought after in Manitou: free, dedicated on-site parking. Also, there’s a shady back porch that overlooks the creek, which is a lovely place to enjoy lunch — Manitou Eatery’s only open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
We enjoy some lovely bites, but we find a few disconcerting details. Take, for example, the bison meatballs in green chile gravy, which run $17 and come with two sides and a drink. The two big meatballs have a cohesive but tender texture and still deliver their meaty, rich flavor under the medium-heat, true-to-chile-flavor gravy. Our side of roasted root vegetables — mostly potatoes and carrots — rates particularly sound with that gravy.
But the pineapple coleslaw has canned-seeming fruit chunks, which just sucks. Similarly, we enjoy the smoked sautéed garlic salmon salad, $15 with drink, for its combo of spinach, red onion, feta, almonds and garlicky, tender cold fish.
But there’s no smoky taste or appearance, which has us confused, and if we were told it was steamed, we’d buy it — but the canned-textured pear cubes atop clash with the fish and cheapen the dish. At these price points, cutting corners with the fruit disappoints.